* Democrats at risk of losing NY seat held since 1920s
* Election fills seat vacated by Weiner after Twitter flap
(Refiles to fix headline)
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Democrats are bracing for an
upset in a special election on Tuesday, in what some say could
be a harbinger of the potential trouble Barack Obama could face
in next year's presidential election.
Polls show Republican Bob Turner, a retired media
executive, beating Democrat David Weprin, a state assemblyman,
ahead of the U.S. House of Representatives election. The
liberal stronghold has gone Democrat in every election since
the 1920s, and Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1.
"This district is loaded with the very people the Democrats
need to win in big numbers," said Democratic political
strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
The seat was held by Anthony Weiner, who resigned from
Congress after admitting he used Twitter to send lewd pictures
of himself to women.
Turner calls the race a referendum on Obama's handling of
the economy.
"I'm hopeful we win it. I think it would be an
unprecedented win given the demographic makeup of that
district," U.S. House Republican Leader Eric Cantor told a news
conference. "That district is not unlike the rest of the
country; people are very unhappy with the economy right now."
Democrats have rushed in to help Weprin -- who some say is
a lackluster campaigner from a family of New York politicians
-- who has raised about three times as much money as Turner.
Former President Bill Clinton has recorded robo-calls
urging Democrats to vote and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer has
accompanied Weprin on the campaign trail.
Voters are frustrated more with Obama than the
Republican-led House over the economy and the recent battle
over a federal budget stalemate, said David Wasserman of the
nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which tracks congressional
races.
"WAKE-UP CALL"
"This ought to be a wake-up call for Democrats," Wasserman
said. "They need to pitch results."
A Siena Research Institute poll last week showed Turner
ahead of Weprin by 6 percentage points, 50 percent to 44
percent. Public Policy Polling had Turner ahead 47 to 41
percent, and said he is winning nearly a third of Democrats and
enjoying a huge lead with independents.
The New York race and a special election in Nevada in
recent months show how traditional strongholds could be lost.
Democrats won a traditionally Republican House seat in a
special election in upstate New York in May, largely because of
voter backlash against a Republican-led plan to privatize
Medicare, the popular healthcare program for the elderly.
With voters seemingly blaming Obama for the continued poor
health of the economy, Republicans expect to easily hold a
Nevada House seat and possibly pick up the one in New York.
Republicans control the House, 240-192 with three vacancies.
A Democratic aide, who asked not to be named, said the 9.1
percent national jobless rate and Obama's 43 percent approval
rating made the New York race "closer than it should be."
Another potential factor in the race is the anger
constitutents and elected officials feel over Obama's stance on
the state of Israel.
The district includes parts of Brooklyn and Queens and is
heavily Jewish, but influential politicians like former New
York mayor Ed Koch, a Democrat, endorsed Turner in protest of
Obama's stance on Israel.
They say the president has not been sufficiently supportive
of Israel and object to his call for Israeli-Palestinian
negotiations to use the Jewish state's pre-1967 borders as a
starting point.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro in Washington; editing
by Mark Egan and Philip Barbara)