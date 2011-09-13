* Polls show Republican Turner ahead of Democrat Weprin
* District has voted Democratic since 1920s
* Weprin tried to paint opponent as part of Tea Party
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Republicans hope to score an
upset victory in a Democratic stronghold on Tuesday when New
Yorkers vote to replace Anthony Weiner, who resigned from the
U.S. House of Representatives amid a Twitter sex scandal.
The special election pits Democrat David Weprin, a state
assemblyman from a well-connected political family, against
Republican Bob Turner, a retired media executive who won 40
percent of votes last year in a failed bid to unseat Weiner.
Weprin has tried to cast Turner as part of the Tea Party,
which wants smaller government and lower taxes and is unpopular
with many liberal New Yorkers. Turner hopes voters will
repudiate President Barack Obama's economic policies.
Recent polls show Republican Turner beating Weprin in the
district that has gone Democrat in every election since the
1920s, and where Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one.
The seat was held by Weiner, who resigned after admitting
he used Twitter to send lewd pictures of himself to women.
Voter frustration with Obama over the economy could help
Turner, political observers say.
"This is a good time to be a Republican on the ballot,"
said Larry Sabato, political science professor at the
University of Virginia. "If you could take a poll of
Republicans, 90 percent of them would want the (presidential)
election this November."
But he rejected the notion that the outcome of the New York
race would predict the 2012 presidential race's outcome.
Asked about the election on Monday, White House Press
Secretary Jay Carney played down the importance of the New York
race, noting special elections often see low turnout and are
determined by circumstances specific to each district.
Democrats have rushed to help Weprin -- who some say is a
lackluster campaigner from a family of New York politicians --
and who has raised about three times as much money as Turner.
Former President Bill Clinton has recorded robo-calls
urging Democrats to vote and Charles Schumer, the senior U.S.
senator from New York, who used to represent the district, has
accompanied Weprin on the campaign trail.
Republicans also expect to easily hold a Nevada House seat
-- the only other congressional election on Tuesday.
Republicans control the House 240-192 with three vacancies.
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Mark Egan)