* Republicans say results sent message to Obama
* Democrat lost support from some Jewish voters
(Adds quotes from voters)
By Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK, Sept 14 A Republican upset in a
historically Democratic congressional district of New York City
rattled Democrats and a besieged President Barack Obama going
into November 2012 elections.
"We are not going to sugar coat it, this was a tough loss,"
the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee wrote in an
open memo on Wednesday, a day after Republican Bob Turner
scored an 8-point victory over Democrat David Weprin.
Turner, a retired media executive, won 54 percent of the
vote to Weprin's 46 percent, handing the seat to Republicans
for the first time since the 1920s in a heavily Jewish district
where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1.
Weprin, a state assemblymen, conceded on Wednesday in a
loss Republicans called evidence of voter discontent with the
Democratic president.
"The people are not happy with the Democratic Party in our
district or in Washington. That includes the president," said
voter Tyler Zuckerman, 60, a retiree. "It's about jobs or lack
thereof. It's about the president not sticking to his fan base,
so they won't stick with him."
Democrats in the district straddling parts of Brooklyn and
Queens were embarrassed by the former congressmen there,
Anthony Weiner, who resigned amid scandal in June for sending
lewd pictures of himself to women on the Internet.
Tuesday's special election took place in the media glare of
New York City and underscored Obama's potential weakness with
Jewish voters, who will play a crucial role in important swing
states such as Florida in 2012.
Prominent Democrats including former Mayor Ed Koch and
orthodox Jewish state Assemblyman Dov Hikind crossed party
lines to protest Obama's stance on Israel, a signal that
conservative Jews who traditionally back Democrats can switch
parties.
"New Yorkers put Washington Democrats on notice that voters
are losing confidence in a president whose policies assault
job-creators and affront Israel," said Pete Session, chairman
of the House Republicans campaign committee.
Some critics say Obama has failed to sufficiently support
Israel and object to his call for Israeli-Palestinian
negotiations to use the Jewish state's pre-1967 borders as a
starting point.
"I know fully well that this is about Obama. It is bigger
than the district," said Jerome Richards, 55, a corrections
officer. "People are turning on him, like Mayor Koch, so its
going to be hard next year."
IT'S THE ECONOMY
U.S. unemployment of 9.1 percent also is weighing on Obama,
whose approval rating remains below 50 percent.
"The economy is the main thing keeping Obama down. No one
really cares about what he promised in 2008 or if he came
through when they don't have a job," said Eli Port, 57, who
voted for Weprin.
Turner's triumph, and a Republican victory in another
special House election -- in Nevada -- boosted the Republican
majority over Democrats in the House to 242-192.
Democrats sought to downplay the loss, saying the district
has been trending Republican in recent years and contending it
would have no bearing on 2012, when Obama will seek a second
term against a Republican to be determined in a series of
primary elections that begin in January.
Obama could also take solace in a Reuters/Ipsos poll
released on Wednesday showing his approval rating got a small
lift after he unveiled a jobs plan last week, keeping him ahead
of all potential Republican rivals in the 2012 election.
The percentage of Americans who view Obama's job
performance favorably edged up to 47 percent in the poll
conducted Sept. 8-12, up from 45 percent in August.
One expert cautioned against reading too much into the
special election results.
"Sure, this election sent a message to Democrats that they
are in trouble, but they already knew that," said Larry Sabato,
a political scientist at the University of Virginia who tracks
congressional races. "What does this election say about 2012?
Absolutely nothing. Fourteen months is a long times in
politics. A lot can happen."
(Additional reporting by Thomas Ferraro in Washington and
Paula Rogo in New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu)