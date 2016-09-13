(Adds Wells Fargo comment, letter to Cordray, House hearing
By Lisa Lambert
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Wells Fargo's
practices of putting customers into fake accounts, which last
week led the U.S. government to fine it $190 million, took
center stage in Congress on Tuesday with staff members for
Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee set to meet with
representatives of the bank.
Torrie Matous, spokeswoman for the committee's chairman,
Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, said staff had "been
arranging briefings and collecting information from both Wells
Fargo and the regulators" to prepare for a Sept. 20 hearing. The
committee has been finalizing details for that hearing.
Five Democrats on the committee, including Senator Bob
Menendez of New Jersey and Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, had pressed for an investigation into the case
that would include testimony from Wells Fargo Chief Executive
Officer John Stumpf and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Director Richard Cordray.
The CFPB said Cordray has not been invited to testify.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said the bank does not comment on
private meetings with Congressional offices and declined to
comment on who would attend next week's hearing.
The CFPB, which was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law, will receive $100 million of the total
penalties, the largest fine levied by the agency.
Altogether, Wells Fargo opened more than 2 million deposit
and credit card accounts that may not have been authorized, the
CFPB said in announcing the penalties on Sept. 8.
Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee
also called for an investigation.
"Somebody has to be punished for this kind of behavior,"
said Representative Al Green of Texas. "We have asked, the
ranking member and I, that this committee investigate this."
Green, the most senior Democrat on the committee's
investigations subcommittee, was referring to Maxine Waters of
California, the highest ranking Democrat on the full committee.
He spoke at a hearing Tuesday on a bill overhauling Dodd-Frank,
where other Democrats cited the Wells case as a reason to
maintain the current law.
On Monday, the top Republican and Democrat on the Senate's
committee on aging wrote to Cordray asking about victims in the
case and whether his agency had worked with others to pursue
criminal or civil charges.
"We have concerns about the impact this activity has had on
our nation's senior population, especially those who do not
conduct their financial business on the Internet," wrote Susan
Collins, a Maine Republican, and Claire McCaskill, a Missouri
Democrat.
