WASHINGTON Jan 17 A U.S. Senate committee will
grill President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department
of the Interior, Congressman Ryan Zinke of Montana, during a
confirmation hearing on Tuesday that is likely to focus on how
he would balance development and conservation on America's vast
public lands.
The former Navy SEAL commander, an avid hunter and angler,
emerged as a surprise pick to head the department in part
because he has embraced federal stewardship of national parks,
forests and refuges - rejecting the Republican party's official
position to sell off acreage to states that might prioritize
drilling, mining and grazing in some areas.
While an advocate for federal control, Zinke has also fought
for increased coal mining on federal lands, a position that has
worried conservationists but fits neatly with Trump's vows to
bolster the U.S. energy sector by scaling back regulation and
opening up more publicly-held land to development.
The Interior Department oversees territories covering a
fifth of the country's surface from the Arctic to the Gulf of
Mexico, comprising sensitive wildlife habitats, iconic
landscapes, and overlying rich deposits of oil, gas and coal and
important pasture lands for ranchers.
Over the last eight years, the Interior Department has
sought to limit industry access to federal lands and played a
key role in President Barack Obama's agenda to combat climate
change, as it proposed rules aimed at curbing greenhouse gas
emissions from energy production on federal land.
Obama's Interior Department banned new coal mining leases on
federal property early in 2016, and more recently placed parts
of the offshore Arctic and Atlantic off-limits to drilling and
declared national monuments that protect large parts of Utah and
Nevada from development.
As a first-term congressman, Zinke pushed to end the coal
moratorium, saying it had resulted in closed mines and job cuts,
and introduced a bill expanding tax credits for coal-burning
power plants that bury carbon dioxide emissions underground. He
has also supported the Crow Indians in his state, who want to
mine and export coal through terminals in the Pacific Northwest.
Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington state, the top Democrat
on the Senate energy and natural resources committee holding the
hearing, is likely to press Zinke on whether he would adopt
recommendations by the current Interior Department to reform
federal coal leasing to ensure companies pay higher royalties
and account for its impact on climate change.
Lawmakers are also expected to seek clarity on Zinke's
commitment to keeping public lands in federal control, after he
voted with fellow Republicans on the first day of the new
session on a provision tucked into a broader rules package that
could make it easier to transfer federal lands to states.
Zinke's hearing will be the first of three cabinet heads
Trump has chosen to oversee his environment and energy portfolio
to face Senate scrutiny this week. Trump's pick to lead the
Environmental Protection Agency, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott
Pruitt, will testify Wednesday, and Trump's choice for Energy
Secretary, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, will testify
Thursday.
