(Adds email from GE chief executive, statement from Aetna)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 4 General Electric Co has
assembled an "exploratory team" to look at moving its
headquarters out of Connecticut after lawmakers passed a budget
that includes $1.2 billion in tax increases despite protests
from some of the state's biggest corporations.
In an email sent on Thursday to GE's Connecticut employees
and obtained by Reuters, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said he had
asked the team to examine the company's options to relocate the
headquarters to a state with a "more pro-business environment."
GE has 5,700 employees in Connecticut.
Lawmakers passed a $40 billion biannual budget late on
Wednesday. GE, Aetna Inc and Travelers Cos Inc
as well as the state's Republicans slammed the measures, which
extend a 20 percent surcharge on corporate tax and introduce a
tax on group-wide income even if it originates out of state.
GE and Aetna, which also has a corporate headquarters in the
state, said on Monday they would consider leaving Connecticut,
but Immelt's email is the first sign a major corporation is
taking concrete steps that could lead to it quitting the state.
The loss of GE would be a huge blow to Connecticut, which
bled thousands of jobs after the financial crisis and has been
one of the slowest states to recover from the recession.
The state's economy grew just 0.9 percent in 2013, compared
with 2.2 percent for the United States as a whole, while job
growth has also lagged.
"If this budget would wind up driving employers out of
state, it would be even harder to fund the services that this
budget is intended to fund," said Jared Walczak at the
Washington-based Tax Foundation.
Walczak said the budget would increase business taxes by
around $500 million over two years.
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy had trumpeted the budget
as an "historic investment" in roads, bridges, rail and other
infrastructure slated to reach $10 billion over five years.
Facing the growing backlash on Thursday, a spokesman for his
office said: "We have spoken with GE in recent days and have
been kept apprised of their thinking."
Separately, Aetna issued another statement on Thursday
saying its annual $65 million state tax bill would jump 27
percent once all the budget measures were implemented.
"Elected leaders have failed to address the state's budget
obligation responsibly," Aetna said. "But it's Connecticut's
businesses and residents that will pay the price."
The state also increased a tax on data processing that Aetna
said would "hurt our ability to remain competitive and invest in
our employees and customers."
The extension of the temporary 20 percent surcharge
maintains Connecticut's effective corporate tax rate at 9
percent, compared with a base rate of 7.5 percent, the
fifth-highest in the nation, according to the Tax Foundation.
The budget also raises the top rate of income tax to 6.99
percent from 6.7 percent, cuts property tax credits and boosts
the sales tax on luxury items to 7.75 percent from 7 percent.
That includes automobiles over $50,000, jewelry over $5,000, and
clothing and accessories over $1,000.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy and Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn and Alan Crosby)