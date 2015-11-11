By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 11 A shortfall in Connecticut's
tax revenues will accelerate next year to reach a total of more
than $600 million over its two-year budget period in a further
blow to the fiscally struggling state, a report by budget
officials shows.
The revenue shortfall is expected to hit $217.8 million this
fiscal year, which ends June 30. It nearly doubles in the next
fiscal year to $401.8 million, according to a state fiscal
report released late on Tuesday.
"Revenues are just not as robust as had been expected," said
Doug Offerman, an analyst at Fitch Ratings. "It's a reflection
that the state sees the revenue problem that they have started
the fiscal year with extending into next year," he said.
Governor Dannel Malloy called in October for bipartisan
budget talks after officials said there would be a shortfall of
at least $120 million this fiscal year. Malloy later announced
plans to lay off an additional 500 state workers and defer
raises for 1,600 managers.
Malloy attributed the revenue shortfall to lower capital
gains tax collections due to the weak stock market.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish)