Dec 20 The Connecticut state legislature
approved a deficit mitigation plan in a special session late on
Wednesday that would result in millions of dollars in spending
cuts, according to the governor's office.
The House passed the measure 140-3 and the Senate voted
31-3, and it now goes to Governor Dannel Malloy for his
signature.
The state's financial year started on July 1, 2012, and the
overall budget is $20 billion. The gap was $365 million
according to the governor's office, before Malloy ordered $170
million in cuts on Nov. 28.
Local media reports said the vote would now reduce the
budget deficit by $252.3 million using a combination of $221.5
million in spending modifications and $30.8 million in revenue
adjustments.
The deficit mitigation plan combined with the spending cuts
announced earlier by the governor would cover nearly all of the
$365 million deficit the Malloy administration is projecting.
According to media reports, hospitals took one of the
biggest hits in the package adopted Wednesday, losing nearly
$103 million.
"Since we had a lean budget to begin with, these cuts were
painful, but necessary," Senate Majority Leader Martin Looney
said.