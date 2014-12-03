By Richard Weizel
| NEW HAVEN, Conn.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. Dec 3 Thousands of protesters
rallied in downtown New Haven on Wednesday, urging education
reform to address a performance gap between the state's richest
and poorest school districts.
The rally was organized by groups including Connecticut
Coalition for Achievement Now, which wants more public funding
for inner-city schools, and policies that make it easier for
parents to transfer children to charter and magnet schools.
"This is a social issue, a civil rights issue," Jack Bryant,
vice president of the Connecticut NAACP, told protesters who
jammed the New Haven Green, braving a steady, cold rain. They
wore green T-shirts with the slogan "For Every Child" emblazoned
on the front.
Activists nationwide have bemoaned the effect of income
inequality on school district funding. Among U.S. states,
Connecticut has one of the widest gaps between rich and poor,
according to U.S. Census data.
A 2013 report by the Connecticut Coalition showed a wide gap
between educational performance in cities like Hartford,
Bridgeport and New Haven and the state's wealthy bedroom
communities.
The report said low-income fourth graders in Connecticut
were performing as much as three grade levels behind their more
affluent peers, while whites were broadly outstripping blacks
and Hispanics in math and reading. It said 8,000 students drop
out of schools in Connecticut every year, with many of them
eventually turning to crime.
Governor Dannel Malloy pledged to make education reform a
top priority in his second term. A spokeswoman for the
Connecticut Department of Education was not immediately
available to comment on Wednesday's protest.
"No child should have to struggle in failing schools, and
the size and location of someone's house should not determine
whether their children can get a quality education," said Tara
Maxwell, a Bridgeport parent with three children attending
charter schools.
Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch told protesters at the rally
that two of his four sons attend public schools in his city, but
that as mayor and a parent he worries about the quality of the
education they are receiving.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and David Gregorio)