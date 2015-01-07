By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 7 Connecticut Governor Dannel
Malloy wants to create a "lock box" for transportation funding
because states that do not invest in infrastructure will face
long-term economic struggles, he is expected to announce later
on Wednesday.
Malloy's proposal was disclosed in excerpted remarks,
released to the media, that the Democratic governor plans to
deliver in his state of the state address to lawmakers as he
begins his second four-year term.
His proposed funding mechanism would ensure that every
dollar raised for transportation is actually spent on
transportation projects. He also wants borrowing for such
projects to include a promise to bondholders that certain funds
will be used only for that purpose, the excerpts said.
Malloy would immediately sign a bill that accomplishes those
goals, according to the prepared comments and will veto any
attempt to raise new revenue for transportation until his
legislation is passed.
It was not clear from the excerpted comments exactly how he
will propose to pay for these projects. But the remarks
mentioned that state gasoline taxes will "soon fail to cover
current investments, let alone the new ones we need to make."
Raising the funds could be difficult for a state facing wide
budget gaps.
The legislature's budget analysts have forecast a $1.3
billion deficit for fiscal 2016, with the shortfall to grow to
nearly $2 billion by fiscal 2018, for the state's nearly $20
billion general fund budget.
Malloy will propose his two-year budget plan to the state
legislature in February.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ, editing by G Crosse)