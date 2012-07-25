U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
July 25 The outlook for Connecticut's New Haven has turned negative because of its declining reserves, with a "significant drawdown" expected in fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday.
The city's general obligation bonds now are rated A-minus.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla and Caryn Trokie)
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's industrial production fell 1.1 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, the twelfth straight month of shrinking output.