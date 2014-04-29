(Corrects last name to Link, not Fink, in seventh and eight
By Richard Weizel
FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 29 Gustave Whitehead is
not a household name in the United States, but fans of the
aviation pioneer who contend he conducted a manned flight with a
powered engine before Orville and Wilbur Wright say he should
be.
For weeks, supporters have protested a Connecticut
developer's plan to demolish the nearly 100-year-old house in
Fairfield that the German immigrant built and lived in. They
wanted the house to be moved and preserved as a landmark to
educate people about the German mechanic's role in the invention
of the airplane.
Time ran out on Monday when the town issued a demolition
permit to developer Gary Tenk to build a new structure on the
site, according to Fairfield First Selectman Mark Tetreau.
Demolition of the small house on a residential street in
Fairfield, could be completed as early as Tuesday.
"This home was in foreclosure and purchased by a developer,"
Tetreau said. "The town has no choice but to follow building
regulations and issue the permit."
Tenk, the developer, did not respond to calls seeking
comment.
Whitehead's supporters insist that the common belief that
the Wright Brothers were first to fly is wrong, and suggest the
house could be a memorial to the Connecticut resident's
accomplishment. They said hundreds witnessed Whitehead flying a
plane in nearby Bridgeport in 1901, two years before the Wright
brothers' famous flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
"My grandmother talked all the time about seeing (Whitehead)
fly his plane in 1901 and 1902," said Stephen Link, of Norfolk,
Connecticut, who grew up in Fairfield and believes demolition
would be "a disaster for history."
Link said his grandmother, Elizabeth Papp Koteles, who lived
across the street from Whitehead in Bridgeport, was among 18
people who submitted sworn affidavits that they witnessed the
flights. Her two brothers helped Whitehead build his planes,
Link said.
Born Gustav Weisskopf in Bavaria in 1874, he emigrated to
the United States in 1893. He died in Connecticut in 1927.
Whitehead was credited last year in "Jane's All the World's
Aircraft," considered the bible of the aviation industry, with
having flown a powered, heavier-than-air craft in 1901. The
Connecticut legislature last year passed a resolution
recognizing the accomplishment.
"Shame on us if we can't find a way to save a house of such
monumental historical importance," said Melanie Marks, founder
of Connecticut House Histories.
The timing involved is key as a town ordinance would have
required the house to remain standing for at least another 60
days if it were 100 years old. But a title search last week
showed the structure was built just short of 100 years ago.
Tetreau, the selectman, noted the town plans to "save some
materials and hope a replica can be built."
But Susan Brinchman of La Mesa, California, who grew up in
Fairfield, and has been researching the topic for three decades,
called the house's demolition a tragedy for aviation history.
"I find it preposterous that Fairfield and Bridgeport
politicians and the business chamber would allow the house to be
destroyed," said Brinchman, adding that her forthcoming writings
will include evidence that Whitehead flew numerous times before
the Wright Brothers. "Fairfield did not want the house."
(Editing by Scott Malone and G Crosse)