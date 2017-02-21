By Laila Kearney
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 21 Provocative far-right
commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as an editor
of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and lost a
book deal over old comments that condoned at least some intimate
relations between men and young teenage boys.
Yiannopoulos thanked the site for letting him transmit
conservative and libertarian ideas to an audience that otherwise
would never have heard them, but said he did not want his "poor
choice of words" to detract from his colleagues' important work.
"This is my decision alone," he told a news conference in
New York city. "When your friends have done right by you, you do
right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside."
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter last year after making
remarks on race, religion and sex that incited racial attacks on
an African-American actress. On Feb. 1, violent protesters
forced the cancellation of a speech he was due to give at the
University of California at Berkeley.
On Monday, organizers of the Conservative Political Action
Conference, or CPAC, rescinded an invite for him to speak at the
annual event after an internet video of him recirculated in
which he discusses pedophilia.
The latest controversy stemmed from a video in which
Yiannopoulos seems to suggest the standard for pedophilia is
whether the younger partner has gone through puberty.
On Tuesday, he told reporters he was sexually abused between
the ages of 13 and 16 by two men, but that he did not realize at
the time it was abuse.
"I can look back now and see that it was," Yiannopoulos
said. "My experience as a victim led me to believe that I could
say anything on the subject. ... I don't believe that sex with
13 year olds is OK."
Book publisher Simon & Schuster said on Monday it canceled
the publication of Yiannopoulos' book "Dangerous," which was due
out on June 13.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)