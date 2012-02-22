* January ABI 50.9, down 0.1

By Nick Zieminski

NEW YORK, Feb 22 A leading indicator of U.S. construction activity was little changed last month, but held for the third straight month at a level that points to recovery, an architects' trade group said on Wednesday.

The Architecture Billings Index was 50.9 in January, down slightly from a revised 51.0 in December, according to the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Any measure over 50 marks expansion and forecasts U.S. construction spending nine to 12 months ahead.

An index of project inquiries dipped 0.3 points to 61.2 last month. That measure is typically higher than the billings index as clients contact multiple architects for their projects.

"Even though we had a similar upturn in design billings in late 2010 and early 2011, this recent showing is encouraging because it is being reflected across most regions of the country and across the major construction sectors," AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said in a statement.

Some architecture firms continue to struggle and overall improvements in the design and construction industry are likely to be modest in coming months, Baker added.

The industry accounts for about 6 percent of U.S. economic output, according to the AIA. Most diversified industrial companies derive some revenue from the nonresidential construction sector, which includes office buildings, retail and warehouse space, and institutional buildings such as schools and hospitals.

Companies exposed to the sector include Honeywell International Inc, Tyco International Ltd, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Eaton Corp, Caterpillar Inc , Deere & Co and Terex Corp.

European companies such as Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA and lock maker Assa Abloy are also significant players in the sector.

Despite evidence of increased investment in new buildings and more jobs being added to build them, companies selling machines and components to builders are reluctant to declare a wholesale comeback of the $800 billion U.S. construction market. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)