Sept 23 The Architecture Billings Index (ABI), an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell in August, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday.

The AIA said the index fell to 49.1 in August from 54.7 in July, reflecting a slight decrease in design services.

The ABI is a diffusion index, with any reading below 50 representing a decline in billings and reading above 50 representing growth in billings.

The AIA said that Midwest and South regions continue to see best business conditions with regional averages of 56.1 and 53.8, respectively.

The index, based on a survey of U.S. architects, reflects the roughly nine to 12 months between architecture billings and construction spending.

The score for an indicator to measure trends in new design contracts at architecture firms in August was 55.3.

The new projects inquiry index fell to 61.8 in August from 63.7 in July.

"Over the past several years, a period of sustained growth in billings has been followed by a temporary step backwards," AIA Chief Economist Kermit Baker said.

Industrial companies and their investors track the monthly index as an indicator of future demand for machinery and components used to construct buildings. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)