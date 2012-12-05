WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. Consumer Product
Safety Commission filed an administrative complaint on Wednesday
against a Pennsylvania company over baby recliners which the
CPSC said were involved in five infant deaths.
The commission said in a statement it decided to lodge the
complaint against Baby Matters LLC, of Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the
maker of Nap Nanny and Nap Nanny Chill recliners.
The complaint alleges that the foam-rubber recliners have
defects in "design, warnings and instructions, which pose a
substantial risk of injury and death to infants," it said.
The complaint seeks an order from a federal administrative
law court requiring that the firm notify the public of the
defect and offer consumers a full refund.
Four infants have died in Nap Nanny Generation Two recliners
and a fifth death involved the Chill model, the CPSC said. It
also has more than 70 other reports of children nearly falling
out of the recliners, the statement said.
The CPSC said it acted after talks with Baby Matters failed
to come up with a voluntary recall plan that it said would
adequately address the hazard posed by using the recliner in a
crib or without the harness straps being securely fastened.
Under a July 2010 recall, the company offered an $80 coupon
to Generation One owners toward the purchase of a newer model.
The company also improved instructions and warnings for owners
of the Generation Two. The recliners were priced at about $130.
Attempts to reach Baby Matters for comment were
unsuccessful.
Five thousand Nap Nanny Generation One and 50,000 Generation
Two models were sold between 2009 and early 2012. They have been
discontinued, the CPSC said. One hundred thousand Chill models
have been sold since January 2011.
