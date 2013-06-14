WASHINGTON, June 14 Baby Matters LLC is
recalling baby recliners linked to five infant deaths as part of
a settlement with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the
U.S. agency said on Friday.
The settlement calls for the company, based in Berwyn,
Pennsylvania, to recall its foam rubber Nap Nanny and Nap Nanny
Chill infant recliners and their covers, in exchange for the
CPSC dropping an administrative complaint that it filed in
December 2012, the agency said in a statement.
Four infants have died in the Nap Nanny Generation Two
recliners, and a fifth death involved the Chill model, the
agency said.
The CPSC also received 92 reports of infants hanging or
falling over the side of the recliners, including some children
who were restrained in the product's harness.
The agency urged consumers to stop using Nap Nanny and Nap
Nanny Chill recliners. It said Baby Matters was no longer in
business and was not accepting returns.
About 165,000 of the Nap Nanny and Chill products were sold
between 2009 and 2012 for about $130 each.
In December 2012, Amazon.com Inc, Buy Buy Baby Inc,
Diapers.com, and Toys R Us/Babies R Us {TOY.UL] announced a
voluntary recall of Nap Nanny and Chill models sold in their
stores.
Consumers who bought a Nap Nanny from one of those retailers
should contact them for information on receiving a refund, the
CPSC said.
"CPSC urges other consumers to immediately dispose of the
products to ensure that they are not used again," the statement
said.