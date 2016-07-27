WASHINGTON, July 27 The federal bureau charged
with protecting U.S. consumers' finances was poised to lay out
plans on Thursday for toughening regulation of debt collection,
as complaints have mounted about the multibillion-dollar
industry.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposal would
come on top of an existing federal law, the Fair Debt Collection
Practices Act, that prohibits collectors from using abusive,
unfair or deceptive practices to recoup money.
The proposal, expected to be unveiled at a field hearing in
California, will likely address the thousands of complaints on
debt collection CFPB receives each month, more than those filed
about any other area. They mostly raise issues with companies
pushing people to pay debts that do not exist.
Consumers also complain about "communication tactics,"
collectors taking or threatening illegal actions, lying, and not
receiving enough information to check if they really do owe
money.
The agency has been working on its proposal for roughly
three years.
"We want to ensure that all players in the industry are
working with correct information, that consumers are fully
informed, and that consumers are treated fairly and with
dignity," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray while announcing it
was drafting new regulations in November 2013.
At the time, the bureau said it was concerned about some
debt collectors making false threats of lawsuits, criminal
prosecution, wage garnishment, property seizure, and more. It
also said it wanted to ensure debt collectors were contacting
the appropriate debtor, about the correct amount owed, and using
accurate paperwork.
The trade group ACA International has warned its members the
proposal could be the biggest change to the credit and
collection industry since that law was passed. Annually, debt
collectors recover $55.2 billion across the country, and receive
commissions totaling $10.4 billion, according to the group.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)