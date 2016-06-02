By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON, June 2
WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. agency charged with
protecting consumers from financial abuse unveiled a proposal on
Thursday that would limit short-term borrowings known as
"payday" loans, which can carry interest rates as high as 390
percent.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's proposal includes
having lenders determine if some borrowers can afford to take
out debt. It also calls for restrictions on loan rollovers.
Payday lenders typically cater to low-income borrowers who
need cash in a pinch but cannot access financing from mainstream
banks. The name comes from the idea that a borrower would take
out an emergency loan and repay it with the next paycheck. Since
the loans often are not collateralized, lenders take the risk of
not being repaid and charge higher rates.
"Too many borrowers seeking a short-term cash fix are
saddled with loans they cannot afford and sink into long-term
debt," said CFPB Director Richard Cordray in a statement,
calling the proposal "mainstream" and "common-sense."
"It's much like getting into a taxi just to ride across
town and finding yourself stuck in a ruinously expensive
cross-country journey."
The industry has braced for new regulation from the CFPB
since the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law gave it
authority over the payday loan market, and anticipation of new
federal rules has already created political fractures on Capitol
Hill.
Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal
Revenue Service have cracked down on alleged fraud and
racketeering in the industry. Payday lenders are one of the
targets of "Operation Chokepoint," an FBI investigation into
business relationships between banks and potential law-breaking
companies.
The CFPB's proposal includes a "full-payment" test for
people borrowing up to $500 over a short period. Lenders would
have to determine whether a borrower could afford each loan
payment and still meet basic living expenses, according to a
summary.
It would bar lenders from taking auto titles as collateral
and would make it difficult for them to "push distressed
borrowers into reborrowing." It would also cap the number of
short-term loans made in quick succession. At the same time, it
would limit the number of times a lender could try to debit a
borrower's bank account for an outstanding payment, with the
CFPB saying failed withdrawal attempts rack up bank fees for
borrowers.
The proposal presents two alternatives for longer-term
loans. One caps interest rates at 28 percent and the application
fee at $20. The other is an installment loan of equal payment
amounts, with the loan's total cost capped at 36 percent.
The agency said current practices ensnare borrowers in
"debt traps" with accumulating fees and interest, and that they
encourage people to take out new loans to pay off old debts, all
of which can leave them broke, without bank accounts, or
carless.
Lenders say they fill a critical hole in the economy,
allowing people living paycheck to paycheck to cover basic costs
and those in need, who may have poor credit records, to quickly
take out loans.
LONG FIGHT, POLITICAL FRACTURES
The fight over the proposal will span months. The agency
will evaluate comments on the proposal, due Sept. 14, before
issuing final regulations. It is also beginning a review of
"other potentially high-risk loan products and practices" such
as open-end credit.
Cordray was scheduled to discuss the proposal later on
Thursday at a hearing in Kansas City, Missouri. A coalition of
advocacy groups supporting reforms planned a rally in the city,
while detractors have already begun voicing concerns.
On the political front, Republicans, who are widely critical
of the bureau, say restricting small dollar, short-term loans
will cut off struggling consumers' access to a legal financial
lifeline during emergencies.
Democrats generally support reform, but are divided on how
it should be carried out.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and other proponents
for stronger financial regulation have lined up behind the CFPB.
Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman
Schultz, on the other hand, has promoted the approach used in
her home state of Florida which is considered more permissive.
She has sponsored a bill with other members of the House of
Representatives from the state to delay the CFPB rules for two
years and exempt states with laws similar to Florida's.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Diane Craft)