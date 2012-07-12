By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 12
KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 12 Missouri's Democratic
Governor Jay Nixon on Thursday vetoed a bill that could have
resulted in women being denied insurance coverage for
contraception, in the latest battle over Catholic Church
objections to providing birth control coverage as part of the
new health care law.
Republican lawmakers in Missouri drafted the law in response
to President Barack Obama's policy of requiring insurers to
cover birth control for free as part of the new federal health
care law, even if they work for a church or other employer who
has a moral objection.
Catholic bishops, backed by many Republicans, have
campaigned against the requirement, saying it is an unfair
government intrusion on religious freedom. The Catholic Church's
formal position is to oppose contraception, although most
Catholic women do not follow church doctrine.
In vetoing the bill, Nixon noted that state law already
allows employers or workers to opt out of contraceptive coverage
based on moral or religious beliefs. But the proposed law would
have enabled insurance companies to deny coverage even if the
employer and employee wanted it, Nixon said.
"By doing so, the bill would shift authority to make
decisions about access to contraceptive coverage away from
Missouri women, families and employers - and put that power in
the hands of insurance companies," Nixon said.
He said this would set a dangerous precedent for the future.
The bill had the support of groups opposed to abortion and
from religious groups, but abortion rights advocates opposed it.
