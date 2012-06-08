By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, June 8
CHICAGO, June 8 More than 500 people, some
carrying crucifixes and pictures of religious saints, rallied in
Chicago on Friday to protest a government regulation that
requires employers to provide health insurance coverage for
contraceptives to employees.
The regulation, which is part of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, has sparked a dispute between the
administration and the Roman Catholic Church, which opposes
artificial contraception.
Opponents of the law say the government is forcing them to
support contraception and sterilization in violation of their
religious beliefs.
"I think this is more than a Catholic issue - this is a
religious freedom issue," said Linda Duplantis, a Catholic who
attended the rally in Federal Plaza. "I think it's for anybody
who believes in religious freedom in this country."
Speakers at the rally included Rabbi Philip Lefkowitz, chair
of the legislative committee of the Chicago Rabbinical Council,
who said an attack on the freedom of one religion is "an attack
on any religious faith in this country."
Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action
League, who also spoke at the rally, said similar protests were
held on Friday in Atlanta, Madison, Wisconsin, Wilmington,
Delaware, and Lansing, Michigan.
Rally participants held yellow-and-white papal flags and
signs with slogans such as "Women Do Regret Abortions" and "Keep
Your Mandate Off My Rosary." Also attending were Catholic
priests and nuns.
Last month, the University of Notre Dame and other Catholic
institutions sued the Obama administration to block the
regulation.
The original law exempted churches and other houses of
worship from covering contraception on the basis of religious
objections. But it did not carve out an exception for religious
nonprofits, such as hospitals, charities and schools, sparking
protests from church leaders.
As a compromise, Obama scaled back the controversial
healthcare rule in February, announcing that insurance companies
would cover the cost of the birth control for religious
employers. But the lawsuits said the accommodation did not go
far enough.
Under the revised mandate, religious organizations can only
qualify for the exemption if their purpose is to spread their
beliefs. They also must primarily employ and serve people with
the same religious values.
Sarah Lipton-Lubet, policy counsel with the Washington
Legislative Office of the American Civil Liberties Union, said
the mandate is not new and 28 states require insurers to cover
birth control to the same extent as other medications.
"This fight isn't about religious liberty at all. It's about
whether women can have insurance for birth control - whether
they can make that decision about their health needs or whether
employers can make that decision for them," said Lipton-Lubet.
One speaker at the rally, Nancy Kreuzer, who works with
women who regret having abortions, said the mandate "opens the
door for the funding of abortion on demand."
But Lipton-Lubet said the focus on abortion is "complete
misdirection."
"The rule includes coverage of birth control only,"
Lipton-Lubet said. "It has nothing to do with abortion."
About 20 counter-protesters across the street held signs
reading "Stop the War on Women" and "Freedom from Religion."
(Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)