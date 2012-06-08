(Adds protest detail from California rally)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, June 8 More than 500 people, some
carrying crucifixes and pictures of religious saints, rallied in
Chicago on Friday to protest a government regulation that
requires employers to provide health insurance coverage for
contraceptives to employees.
The regulation, which is part of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, has sparked a dispute between the
administration and the Roman Catholic Church, which opposes
artificial contraception.
Opponents of the law say the government is forcing them to
support contraception and sterilization in violation of their
religious beliefs.
"I think this is more than a Catholic issue - this is a
religious freedom issue," said Linda Duplantis, a Catholic who
attended the rally in Federal Plaza. "I think it's for anybody
who believes in religious freedom in this country."
Speakers at the rally included Rabbi Philip Lefkowitz, chair
of the legislative committee of the Chicago Rabbinical Council,
who said an attack on the freedom of one religion is "an attack
on any religious faith in this country".
Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action
League, said similar protests were held Friday in other cities,
including Atlanta, Madison, Wisconsin, Wilmington, Delaware,
Lansing, Michigan, and Santa Ana, California.
Rally participants in Chicago held yellow-and-white papal
flags and signs with slogans such as "Keep Your Mandate Off My
Rosary." Also attending were Catholic priests and nuns.
Last month, the University of Notre Dame and other Catholic
institutions sued the Obama administration to block the
regulation.
The original law exempted churches and other houses of
worship from covering contraception on the basis of religious
objections. But it did not carve out an exception for religious
nonprofits, such as hospitals, charities and schools, sparking
protests from church leaders.
As a compromise, Obama scaled back the healthcare rule in
February, announcing that insurance companies would cover the
cost of the birth control for religious employers. Lawsuits said
the accommodation did not go far enough.
Sarah Lipton-Lubet, a lawyer with the American Civil
Liberties Union, said the mandate is not new and 28 states
require insurers to cover birth control to the same extent as
other medications.
"This fight isn't about religious liberty at all. It's about
whether women can have insurance for birth control - whether
they can make that decision about their health needs or whether
employers can make that decision for them," said Lipton-Lubet.
Several rally participants talked about abortion. One
Chicago speaker, Nancy Kreuzer, who works with women who regret
having abortions, said the mandate "opens the door for the
funding of abortion on demand."
At the California rally, attorney Greg Weiler, president of
the St. Thomas More Society of Orange County, said Obama and
Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius are among
the "intellectual elites," who "feel that forcing us to pay
for abortions is a good thing."
Lipton-Lubet said the focus on abortion is "complete
misdirection."
"The rule includes coverage of birth control only,"
Lipton-Lubet said. "It has nothing to do with abortion."
About 20 counter-protesters across the street from the
Chicago rally held signs reading "Stop the War on Women" and
"Freedom from Religion."
In Santa Ana, counter-protester Bruce Gleason said it was
unfair for religious groups to be granted tax-free status and
receive government funding, and then object to federal standards
regarding the health care law.
(Reporting By Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Andrew Hay)