* Sebelius speech to graduates draws protests
* One heckler led away by police
* University officials, students back Sebelius invitation
* Church protests speech citing threat to "religious
liberty"
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Obama administration's
top health official on Friday took the debate over whether
healthcare coverage should include contraceptives to the campus
of a Catholic university that has been deeply divided over the
administration's policy.
U.S. Health Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, in a speech at
Georgetown University a few miles from the White House, praised
the new U.S. healthcare law requiring coverage and called for
"conversation and compromise."
Sebelius has become the public face for the contraception
rules issued earlier this year that have provoked fierce
backlash from Catholic Church officials, political conservatives
and anti-abortion advocates. The issue has become a point of
debate in the U.S. presidential race.
Sebelius' presence on campus drew fire in recent days from
church leaders and religious groups, who criticized her
selection. Some of them called on Georgetown to rescind her
speaking invitation.
About 20 protesters lined a campus entrance amid beefed up
security, and a heckler, who interrupted Sebelius by calling her
a "baby killer," was led away by campus police.
In her speech, Sebelius acknowledged the deep, continuing
debate over what she called "the intersection of our nation's
long tradition of religious freedom with policy decisions that
affect the general public."
Such contentious policy debates, however, are the strength
of the American system, she said. She called on the graduating
public policy students to take on tough debates but also to "see
issues from other points of view, and in the end, follow your
own moral compass."
"Our system is messier, slower, more frustrating and far
better. It requires conversations that can be painful and it
almost always ends in compromise," she told about 1,200 students
and family members.
"But it's through this process of conversation and
compromise that we move forward, together, step by step, towards
a more perfect union," she said.
In a letter earlier this week, the Archdiocese of Washington
criticized the university for ignoring what it said was the
administration's "direct challenge to religious liberty."
The Becket Fund, a religious legal advocacy firm that is
handling several lawsuits against the White House over the
contraceptives issue, also started an online petition that drew
more than 10,000 signatures.
Students of Georgetown's Public Policy Institute elected
Sebelius as their speaker for an awards ceremony following the
commencement while students and faculty wrote letters supporting
her attendance as a policy expert. Georgetown President John
DeGioia said Sebelius' invitation was not an endorsement of her
views.
Sebelius has ties to the university - her husband and one of
her sons are Georgetown graduates.
President Barack Obama's 2010 healthcare overhaul aims to
expand health insurance coverage and calls for employers to
cover a wide range of preventive care, including contraception.
Churches are exempt but other religious groups, including
universities, are not. Amid church protests, the administration
later said health insurance companies and not the groups
themselves could cover birth control.
The coverage requirement goes into effect in August but the
administration is allowing a one-year grace period that it hopes
will enable compromise with employers who object to the plan.
Earlier this year, Georgetown's DeGioia said the school will
take the extension.
Obama's healthcare plan has been a mixed blessing for
religious leaders, who have embraced its extension of healthcare
coverage for the millions of uninsured Americans.
Sebelius told the graduates about her "opportunity to help
implement legislation that is finally, after seven decades of
failed debate, ensuring that all Americans have access to
affordable health coverage."
That line drew heavy applause.
