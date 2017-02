Feb 10 Health insurance giant Aetna Inc said President Barack Obama's move to put the onus of providing free birth control to employees of religious groups on the insurance industry was an "unprecedented" decision.

The third-largest U.S. health insurer said on Friday that it would comply with the policy but needed "to study the mechanics of this unprecedented decision before we can understand how it will be implemented and how it will impact our customers." (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by John Wallace)