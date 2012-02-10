(Adds trade group comment, HHS report on cost)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 10 U.S. health insurers said on Friday
they feared President Barack Obama had set a new precedent by
making them responsible for providing free birth control to
employees of religious groups as he sought to defuse an
election-year landmine.
Obama on Friday announced the policy shift in an effort to
accommodate religious organizations, such as Catholic hospitals
and universities, whose leaders are outraged by a new rule that
would have required them to offer free contraceptive coverage to
employees.
Instead, the Obama administration ordered insurers to
provide workers at religious-affiliated institutions with free
family planning if they request it, without involving their
employer at all. Insurance industry officials said the abrupt
shift raised questions over how that requirement would be
implemented.
"We are concerned about the precedent this proposed rule
would set," said Robert Zirkelbach, spokesman for America's
Health Insurance Plans, the industry's trade group. "As we learn
more about how this rule would be operationalized, we will
provide comments through the regulatory process."
Zirkelbach said insurers "have long offered contraceptive
coverage to employers as part of comprehensive, preventive
benefits that aim to improve patient health and reduce health
care cost growth."
Employers who have signed on for such health plans in the
past paid part of the cost of birth control prescriptions, while
their employees also bore some of the expense through
co-payments.
Aetna, the third-largest U.S. health insurer, said that it
would comply with the policy but needed "to study the mechanics
of this unprecedented decision before we can understand how it
will be implemented and how it will impact our customers."
An Aetna spokeswoman said the company "did not have any
direct input into the actual policy decisions that were made."
When asked about the insurer concerns, the White House cited
a report from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department that
estimates the costs of providing free birth control can be
offset by reducing expenses associated with unintended
pregnancies.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Additional reporting
by Caren Bohan in Washington, Editing by Michele Gershberg, John
Wallace and Matthew Lewis)