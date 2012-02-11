* Free birth control not expected to hurt profits
* Insurers cannot raise premiums to cover costs
* Insurers save money due to fewer pregnancies
(Adds comments from administration, industry experts)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 10 President Barack Obama's compromise
on free birth control coverage left health insurers stuck with
the bill, sparking worries over the precedent set by the new
policy.
Obama on Friday made insurers responsible for providing free
birth control to employees of religious groups, aiming to
placate outraged leaders of the Catholic church who oppose
contraception and to defuse an election-year
landmine.
Free birth control is mandated under Obama's 2010 healthcare
law. The administration has exempted houses of worship from the
rule, but requires the coverage be made available to employees
of religiously affiliated organizations such as hospitals and
universities.
Providing free birth control is not expected to hurt profits
for the multibillion dollar insurance industry. But insurance
companies questioned the principle of making them pay for
coverage with no clear way to recoup the expense.
"We are concerned about the precedent this proposed rule
would set," said Robert Zirkelbach, spokesman for America's
Health Insurance Plans, the industry's trade group. "As we learn
more about how this rule would be operationalized, we will
provide comments through the regulatory process."
Zirkelbach said insurers "have long offered contraceptive
coverage to employers as part of comprehensive, preventive
benefits that aim to improve patient health and reduce health
care cost growth."
Employers who have signed on for such health plans in the
past paid part of the cost of birth control prescriptions, while
their employees also bore some expense through co-payments.
An Obama administration official said the new policy would
not allow health insurers to increase their premiums, charge
co-payments or deductibles to make up for the cost of
contraceptives.
The National Organization of Women estimates that nearly 3
million employees of religious groups and their dependents are
affected by the birth control policy. U.S. Catholic institutions
like colleges and hospitals are estimated to employ over 630,000
people.
PRIME TARGET
Health insurers were a prime political target of the Obama
administration as it sought to rally momentum behind the
healthcare law, which aims to extend affordable insurance
coverage to millions more Americans.
The law has added oversight of the industry's premium rate
increases and forced insurers to pay the lion's share of their
premium revenue on medical care rather than administrative
costs. It also prohibits insurers from turning away patients
with pre-existing conditions.
In the case of the new requirement on free birth control,
insurers may still seek less obvious ways to pass it through,
either to the same employers or other corporate clients.
Thomas Carroll, an analyst who covers health insurance
companies for Stifel Nicolaus, said that, "in the grand scheme
of things, it doesn't seem like a material cost to be added to
the managed care company or the employer."
"Any services that are mandated are ultimately covered in
the premium, either to the specific group or to the system in
general," Carroll said.
Aetna, the third-largest U.S. health insurer, said it would
comply with the policy, but needed, "to study the mechanics of
this unprecedented decision before we can understand how it will
be implemented and how it will impact our customers."
An Aetna spokeswoman said the company, "did not have any
direct input into the actual policy decisions that were made."
The administration says insurers should ultimately make up
any initial costs by avoiding expenses associated with
unintended pregnancies.
That view was echoed by Wendell Potter, former top spokesman
for insurer Cigna Corp who is now an industry critic.
"Providing contraception, even for free, is cost-effective
for insurers so I don't think they'll balk," he said, adding it
could even save them money in the long run.
"It may add a little administrative complexity to what they
do, but they can deal with it."
(Additional reporting by David Morgan and Caren Bohan in
Washington and Sharon Begley in New York; editing by Michele
Gershberg, John Wallace, Matthew Lewis editing by Andre Grenon)