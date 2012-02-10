WASHINGTON Feb 10 The White House
announced a compromise on birth control coverage on Friday to
respond to religious groups' objections, saying it would shift
the costs of providing contraceptives to health insurers when
religious employers object to it.
"Under the new policy announced today, women will have free
preventive care that includes contraceptive services no matter
where she works," the White House said in a statement.
"If a woman works for religious employers with objections to
providing contraceptive services as part of its health plan, the
religious employer will not be required to provide contraception
coverage but her insurance company will be required to offer
contraceptive care free of charge," it said.
A senior Obama administration official said the change would
ensure women get access to preventive health care while also
protecting religious liberty.
