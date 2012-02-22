(Deletes repeated paragraph near bottom)
By Stephanie Simon
Feb 22 A federal judge ruled on Wednesday
that Washington state cannot require pharmacists to dispense
emergency contraceptives if to do so violates their religious
beliefs.
U.S. District Judge Ronald B. Leighton declared the state
regulation unconstitutional because it trampled on pharmacists'
right to "conscientious objection."
The ruling only applies to Washington state but is sure to
reverberate nationally, as it comes in the midst of a roiling
political debate about a new federal regulation mandating that
all health insurance plans - even those sponsored by religious
employers - provide free birth control.
Several religiously affiliated universities have sued to
block that insurance regulation. Their arguments are similar to
those that prevailed in the pharmacy case - namely, that the
government has no right to compel individuals to violate their
sincerely held religious beliefs.
Washington Governor Chris Gregoire, a Democrat who had
pushed for the pharmacy mandate in an effort to ensure women's
access to contraception, had no immediate comment. A spokesman
for the state pharmacy board said officials there were still
studying the ruling.
The lawsuit was brought by a drugstore owner and two of his
pharmacists, all of whom shared the religious conviction that
emergency contraceptives are tantamount to abortion, because
they can block a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb.
They refused to stock or dispense the medication, often referred
to by the brand name Plan B, and sued to block the regulation.
"I'm just thrilled that the court ruled to protect our
constitutional right of conscience," one of the pharmacists,
Margo Thelen, said in a statement issued through her attorneys
at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.
In his 48-page opinion, Leighton noted that Washington
permitted pharmacy owners to decide they won't stock certain
medications for any number of "secular reasons" - because they
drugs are expensive, for example, or inconvenient to dispense,
or because they simply don't fit into the store's business plan.
Yet the rule did not allow pharmacists to assert a religious
reason for keeping certain drugs off their shelves.
"A pharmacy is permitted to refuse to stock oxycodone
because it fears robbery, but the same pharmacy cannot refuse to
stock Plan B because it objects on religious grounds," the judge
wrote. "Why are these reasons treated differently under the
rules?"
The judge also accused the state of enforcing the mandate
selectively, noting that regulators had not opened cases against
the many Catholic-affiliated pharmacies in the state that also
refuse to dispense Plan B.
Last spring, a state judge in Illinois struck down a similar
law requiring pharmacies to dispense emergency contraception.
A handful of other states, including California, New Jersey
and Wisconsin, have laws requiring pharmacies to fill all valid
prescriptions, but loopholes allow pharmacists with moral
objections to refer the patient to another drugstore.
Six states explicitly allow pharmacists to refuse to
dispense contraceptives, and several more have broad
right-to-conscience laws that provide some protection to
pharmacists as well as to other healthcare professionals.
(Reporting By Stephanie Simon in Denver; Editing by Eric Beech)