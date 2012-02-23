(Adds details, comment from governor, state attorney general
By Katherine Luck
TACOMA, Wash. Feb 22 A federal judge
declared on Wednesday that a Washington state rule
requiring pharmacists to dispense emergency contraceptives
against their religious beliefs is unconstitutional.
In a decision with national implications for the role of
personal morality in the workplace, U.S. District Judge Ronald
Leighton also imposed an injunction blocking enforcement of the
regulation.
Leighton said he struck down the state rule because it
trampled on pharmacists' right to "conscientious objection."
The ruling only applies to Washington state but is sure to
reverberate nationally, as it comes in the midst of a roiling
political debate about a new federal regulation mandating that
all health insurance plans - even those sponsored by religious
employers - provide free birth control.
Several religiously affiliated universities have sued to
block that insurance regulation. Their arguments are similar to
those that prevailed in the pharmacy case - namely, that the
government has no right to compel individuals to violate their
sincerely held religious beliefs.
Washington Governor Chris Gregoire, a Democrat who had
pushed for the pharmacy mandate, said the judge's ruling left
her concerned that some women will be denied timely access to
emergency contraception, which can prevent pregnancy if taken
within a few days of unprotected sex.
Gregoire said she saw "strong arguments" for an
appeal of the ruling, though she said no decision had been made.
The lawsuit was brought by a drugstore owner in Olympia,
Washington, and two of his pharmacists, all of whom shared the
religious conviction that emergency contraceptives are
tantamount to abortion because they can block a fertilized egg
from implanting in the womb.
They refused to stock or dispense the medication, often
referred to as the "morning-after pill" or by the brand name
Plan B, and sued to block the regulation.
"I'm just thrilled that the court ruled to protect our
constitutional right of conscience," one of the pharmacists,
Margo Thelen, said in a statement issued through her attorneys
at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.
The case stems from a rule adopted by the
Washington State Pharmacy Board in 2007 requiring pharmacies to
stock and dispense most medications, including Plan B, for which
there is a demonstrated community need.
In his 48-page opinion, Leighton noted that Washington
permitted pharmacy owners to decide against stocking certain
medications for any number of "secular reasons" - because they
are expensive, for example, or inconvenient to dispense, or
because they simply don't fit into the store's business plan.
Yet the rule did not allow pharmacists to assert a religious
reason for keeping certain drugs off their shelves.
"A pharmacy is permitted to refuse to stock oxycodone
because it fears robbery, but the same pharmacy cannot refuse to
stock Plan B because it objects on religious grounds," the judge
wrote. "Why are these reasons treated differently under the
rules?"
TIMELY ACCESS
The judge also accused the state of enforcing the mandate
selectively, noting that regulators had not opened cases against
the many Catholic-affiliated pharmacies in the state that also
refuse to dispense Plan B.
He suggested that a more logical way to ensure
access to the contraceptive - while respecting religious
conscience - would be to require pharmacists to refer patients
to another drugstore that would fill the prescription if they
declined to do it themselves.
The governor, however, has suggested that referrals would
hinder timely access to the medication in rural areas, where
there might be just one pharmacy for many miles.
Rene Tomisser, senior counsel for the state
Attorney General, vehemently disputed the judge's assertion that
the regulation was being applied selectively or that it targeted
Christian pharmacists in particular.
"From the earliest years of our republic, [courts
have held] that a rule that is neutral and general has to be
complied with by everyone, even if it affects someone's
religious beliefs," he said. He said the Washington rule was
intended to ensure women's access to an important and
time-sensitive medication and that it was applied evenly to all
pharmacies.
Leighton concluded in his opinion that the rules
in question "are not neutral," adding: "They are designed
instead to force religious objectors to dispense Plan B, and
they sought to do so despite the fact that refusals to deliver
for all sorts of secular reasons were permitted."
Tomisser acknowledged that the state had not investigated or
disciplined Catholic pharmacies for non-compliance, but said
that was because they had received no complaints from consumers
about those businesses. He, like the governor, said the state
would consider an appeal.
While Leighton's injunction technically applies
only to the plaintiffs, Becket Fund lawyer Luke Goodrich said
that as a practical matter, the state would now find it more
difficult to enforce the regulation against other pharmacists.
Last spring, a state judge in Illinois struck down a similar
law requiring pharmacies to dispense emergency contraception.
A handful of other states, including California, New Jersey
and Wisconsin, have laws requiring pharmacies to fill all valid
prescriptions, but loopholes allow pharmacists with moral
objections to refer the patient to another drugstore.
Six states explicitly allow pharmacists to refuse to
dispense contraceptives, and several more have broad
right-to-conscience laws that provide some protection to
pharmacists as well as to other healthcare professionals.
