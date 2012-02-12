* Lew says policy will be cost-effective
* Santorum: plan forces groups to pay for "a moral wrong"
* Parishioners say Obama is meddling
(Adds quote from church-goer in Texas, letter)
By Jackie Frank and Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 President Barack Obama
will not make any more changes to the rule announced last week
requiring health insurance plans to provide women with coverage
for contraception, although U.S. Roman Catholic bishops have
said it violates the Church's religious principles.
"We put out the plan that reflects where the president
intended to go. This is our plan," White House chief of staff
Jacob Lew said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.
Lew said no religious organization will be required to pay
for or facilitate the coverage that it disagrees with since the
insurance companies are the ones who will pay.
Asked what incentive insurance companies would have to
provide contraception, Lew - Obama's budget director until last
month - said it would be cost effective just like other
preventive healthcare coverage.
"As somebody who's done budgets for a lot of years, when
people tell me things don't cost money, I ask a lot of
questions," Lew said on ABC News's "This Week with George
Stephanopoulos".
"This is actually one of those exceptions to the rule. If
you look at the overall cost of providing healthcare to a woman,
the cost goes up, not down, if you take contraceptives out."
Lew said the White House had not expected universal support
for contraceptive coverage, but did find backing from several
affected groups, including Catholic hospitals and charities.
"We didn't expect to get the support of the bishops or all
Catholics," Lew said on "Fox News Sunday." He added on CBS's
"Face the Nation" that the White House has "broad consensus, not
universal consensus. This is an approach that's right."
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a
statement saying Obama's proposal involves "needless government
intrusion in the internal governance of religious institutions."
The Catholic leaders urged Congress to overturn the rule and
indicated they would also take up the issue in the courts. Some
bishops even sent letters to be read in their congregations
urging parishoners to speak out against the policy.
COMPROMISE NOT ENOUGH, OPPONENTS SAY
The regulation at the center of the controversy requires
religious-affiliated groups like charities, hospitals and
universities - but not churches themselves - to provide
employees with coverage for birth control as other health
insurance providers must do.
After an outcry from Catholic groups and Obama's Republican
opponents, the president announced that religious employers
would not be required to offer free birth control to workers and
the onus would instead fall on insurers.
The compromise sought to accommodate religious organizations
like Catholic hospitals and universities that did not want to be
forced to provide free contraceptive coverage to employees.
"We think it is a very good resolution of the problem," Lew
said on CNN. "It's gotten the support of a wide range of
organizations from Catholic charities and the Catholic Health
Association to Planned Parenthood."
But many still oppose it, including the Republican
candidates vying to become their party's nominee to face Obama
in the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan said on ABC the compromise
was an accounting trick and said there were enough votes in the
House of Representatives to block it.
"They're forcing religious organizations, either directly or
indirectly, to pay for something that they find is a deeply
morally wrong thing and this is not what the government should
be doing," Republican candidate Rick Santorum said on NBC's
"Meet the Press."
Santorum, a staunch Catholic who has attracted social
conservatives in his bid for the White House, said he has no
problem with the public policy of allowing women access to
contraception.
"The question is whether some religious organization should
be forced to pay for something that they believe is a moral
wrong," he said. "And the answer to that is no and under the
Obama administration policy they are continuing to be forced to
do so."
Jack Piotrowicz, a parishioner at a Catholic church in the
Philadelphia suburb of Glenside, criticized Obama for meddling.
"I see a government that is trying to do too much," he said.
"This compromise to me, it seems like a kind of cheap accounting
trick. I don't think this compromise is the right move."
Jose Florez, a Boston doctor, also opposed the proposal.
"This represents a departure from a time-honored practice in
U.S. traditions and it is an intrusion of government in
religious matters and private conscience," he said after
attending a morning Catholic Mass in Boston.
Christina Turullos, a Catholic from Austin, Texas, said of
the plan: "It's really an abomination to our faith."
(Additional reporting by Dave Warner in Glenside, Pennsylvania,
Lauren Keiper in Boston, Corrie MacLaggan in Austin and Matt
Spetalnick in Washington; Writing by Deborah Charles; editing by
Xavier Briand)