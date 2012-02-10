* Preserves goal of contraceptive insurance coverage
* Polls show most Americans support contraceptives coverage
* Republicans say will push to rescind revised rule
(Adds Gingrich reaction)
By Matt Spetalnick
Washington, Feb 10 President Barack Obama,
in an abrupt policy shift aimed at quelling an election-year
firestorm, announced on Friday that religious employers would
not be required to offer free birth control to workers and the
onus would instead fall on insurers.
But Catholic Church leaders and Obama's Republican foes -
who had railed against the rule requiring coverage for
contraceptives as a violation of religious freedom - signalled
that some divisions remain and the hot-button issue could stay
alive in the 2012 presidential race.
The compromise by Obama sought to accommodate religious
organizations, such as Catholic hospitals and universities,
outraged by a new rule that would have required them to offer
free contraceptive coverage to women employees.
Instead, the revised approach puts the burden on insurance
companies, ordering them to provide workers at
religious-affiliated institutions with free family planning if
they request it, without involving their employer at all.
Insurers voiced concern, raising questions about whether they
were consulted about the change.
"Religious liberty will be protected, and a law that
requires free preventive care will not discriminate against
women," Obama told reporters in the White House briefing room as
he sought to put the political furor to rest.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops called it a "first
step in the right direction" but the group said it was still
concerned about the issue and would reserve final judgment.
Weighing in publicly on the matter for the first time, Obama
acknowledged that religious groups had genuine reasons for their
objections, but he accused some of his opponents of a cynical
effort to turn the issue into a "political football."
The rule, announced on Jan. 20, had sparked an outcry not
only from Catholic leaders but social conservatives, including
Republican presidential hopefuls. It even drew opposition from
several Democratic lawmakers from heavily Catholic states and
sowed dissent among some of Obama's top advisers.
Health insurance giant Aetna Inc said it would
comply with the policy but needed "to study the mechanics of
this unprecedented decision before we can understand how it will
be implemented and how it will impact our customers."
The health industry trade group AHIP expressed concern about
the precedent Obama's new policy would set and said it would
comment further as it learns how the rule will be implemented.
AVOIDING CAMPAIGN LIABILITY
Republicans have seized on the issue, seeing a chance to
paint Obama as anti-religion and put him on the defensive as
signs of economic improvement appear to have re-energized his
re-election bid
"I don't care what deal he cuts," Republican presidential
contender Newt Gingrich, speaking to the Conservative Political
Action Conference, said about the birth-control rule change. "If
he is re-elected he will wage war on the Catholic Church the day
after (he is elected). "We don't trust him."
Obama's policy shift was aimed at preventing the controversy
from becoming a liability for him with Catholic voters, while
at the same time trying not to anger his liberal base.
But Republicans risk alienating some moderate independent
voters by hammering on such a divisive social issue at a time
when polls show most Americans support birth-control coverage
and the fragile economy tops the public's agenda.
Sister Carol Keehan, president of the Catholic Health
Association of the United States, welcomed the move, saying she
was "pleased and grateful that the religious liberty and
conscience protection needs of so many ministries that serve our
country were appreciated."
At Catholic University in Washington, the national college
of the Catholic Church -- which opposes most methods of birth
control -- reaction to the compromise was mixed.
Kerry McNamara, studying to be a social worker, said most
people she had talked to on campus opposed the White House's
original ruling. "It's definitely an improvement," said
McNamara, 20, referring to the new regulation. "But I personally
am not for birth control."
A spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, said the compromise did
not fully address the concerns of the Catholic Church and again
signalled the party would try to rescind the rule. Prospects for
that are dim in a deeply divided Congress.
The controversy has pushed a sensitive social issue into
the media spotlight ahead of Nov. 6 presidential and
congressional elections. Republicans hope to use it to galvanize
their conservative base, but it is unclear whether it will
resonate with the broader electorate.
The regulation at the center of the controversy requires
religious-affiliated groups such as charities, hospitals and
universities, but not churches themselves, to provide employees
with coverage for birth control as other health insurance
providers must do.
PASTORS, PETITIONS SOUGHT CHANGE
Obama insisted the revised policy, which came after he
ordered aides to speed up their review of the rule, would ensure
religious liberty while protecting women's health.
The White House was caught off guard by the fury sparked by
the original rule, which was met with a lobbying blitz from both
allies and foes pressing the president to give ground.
The compromise was crafted by employees of the White House
Office on Faith Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. Sources
close to the deliberations said many in the office were dismayed
by the original plan released by the administration last month.
With hundred of pastors across the country reading letters
of protest during Mass and tens of thousands of concerned
citizens signing an online petition demanding changes, members
of the White House's faith-based team scrambled to come up with
an alternative.
"Honestly, it's a win for all sides. It's huge," said
Stephen Schneck, a political scientist at Catholic University
who has advised the administration on outreach to Catholics.
The issue had triggered intense internal debate in the
administration. Prominent Catholics in the White House -
including Vice President Joe Biden and Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta - were said to have helped drive the compromise.
The plan announced Friday was one of the few possible
solutions that would not have required legislation, but could be
imposed by executive order.
The policy shift was welcomed by some women's groups. Cecile
Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation, issued a
statement saying the new plan "does not compromise a woman's
ability to access these critical birth control benefits."
Polls indicate a majority of Americans and Catholics support
requiring contraception coverage. A Public Religion Research
Institute poll last week found 55 percent of Americans want
employers to provide healthcare plans that cover contraception
and birth control, including nearly six in 10 Catholics.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Simon in Denver, Susan
Heavey, Laura MacInnis, Caren Bohan, Alister Bull, Susan Heavey
and Thomas Ferraro in Washington, Dan Trotta and Lewis Krauskopf
in New York; Writing by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Ross Colvin
and Todd Eastham)