(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The White House will
announce a move to accommodate religious organizations on its
rule for health insurance coverage of contraceptives, ABC News
reported on Friday, but said the proposal is unlikely to satisfy
Catholic Church leaders.
The proposal will "be respectful of religious beliefs," but
the White House was not abandoning its central goal for women
employees of religious institutions, including schools and
hospitals, to be fully covered by health insurances plans, ABC's
Jake Tapper reported.
One possibility would be to mimic several state laws that
let religious employers opt out of covering birth control in
their insurance packages, so long as they refer women to a
provider that will offer the benefit at low cost, sources have
told Reuters.
Catholic leaders have already declared that plan toxic,
arguing that referring women to low-cost contraception is as
immoral as distributing the drugs and devices first-hand.
"The church must have the freedom to refuse to cooperate in
any way in making these 'services' available," Bishop William
Lori, who heads a committee on religious liberty, wrote on the
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops blog. "If we provide the
means for another to act against the moral law, we ourselves
become morally culpable as well."
Several prominent Catholic leaders have indicated in recent
days that they are in no mood to compromise and will not accept
anything short of the Obama administration withdrawing the
regulation that all health insurance plans provide free
contraception - with no co-pays and no deductibles - as part of
basic preventive care.
So far, the church's protests have focused mainly on their
fear that the requirement abridges their religious freedom. But
several Catholic leaders are now raising a second issue -
concerns that the promise of free birth control for all will
infringe upon parental rights by making it easier for teenagers
to get access to contraception on their own initiative.
(Reporting by Stephanie Simon; Editing by Vicki Allen and David
Storey)