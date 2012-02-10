* Preserves goal of insuring contraceptives coverage
* Washington archbishop: not sure compromise makes sense
By Stephanie Simon and Caren Bohan
Feb 10 The White House will announce a
move to accommodate religious organizations on its rule for
health insurance coverage of contraceptives, sources familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The Obama administration is seeking to quell a firestorm from
Catholic Church leaders, Republicans and others who have said
the regulation is an attack on religious freedom. The proposal
is unlikely to satisfy church leaders, the sources said.
The proposal will aim to show flexibility toward religious
organizations that have criticized the policy, but will preserve
the central White House goal of ensuring that women employees of
religious institutions, including schools and hospitals, receive
full coverage of contraceptives in health insurances plans.
The administration has been looking at several state laws
that let religious employers opt out of covering birth control
in their insurance packages, so long as they refer women to a
provider that will offer the benefit at low cost.
The proposed deal was first reported by ABC News.
Archbishop of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, reacting to
reports of the announcement, told MSNBC he was still concerned
about religious rights.
"Our concern is our basic freedom, and I'm not sure it makes
sense to say 'how if about we compromise away parts of your
freedom, how about if this part's acceptable to us and this part
isn't.' I would want to see exactly what we're being offered,"
he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Several prominent Catholic leaders have indicated in recent
days that they are in no mood to compromise and will not accept
anything short of the Obama administration withdrawing the
regulation, which was finalized last month and is part of the
administration's 2010 healthcare overhaul.
