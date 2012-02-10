* Preserves goal of contraceptive insurance coverage
* Washington archbishop says concern is religious freedom
(Updates with background)
By Stephanie Simon and Caren Bohan
Feb 10 Seeking to quell a political
firestorm, the White House will announce a plan to accommodate
religious organizations on its rule for health insurance
coverage of contraceptives, sources familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
The Obama administration has faced an election-year backlash
from Catholic Church leaders, Republicans and others who have
said the regulation is an attack on religious freedom. The new
proposal is unlikely to satisfy all the concerns of church
leaders, the sources told Reuters.
The proposal will aim to show flexibility toward religious
organizations that have criticized the policy, but will preserve
the central White House goal of ensuring that women employees of
religious institutions, including schools and hospitals, receive
full coverage of contraceptives in health insurances plans.
The proposed deal, first reported by ABC News, could be made
public as early as Friday.
The administration has been looking at several state laws
that let religious employers opt out of covering birth control
in their insurance packages, so long as they refer women to a
provider that will offer the benefit at low cost.
But Catholic leaders have already said they oppose that
option, arguing that referring women to low-cost contraception
is as immoral as distributing the drugs and devices first-hand.
The regulation at the center of the controversy requires
religious-affiliated groups such as charities, hospitals and
universities, but not churches themselves, to provide employees
coverage for birth control as other health insurance providers
must do. The Catholic Church opposes most methods of birth
control.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Polls indicate a majority of Americans and Catholics support
the rule. A Public Religion Research Institute poll taken last
week found 55 percent of Americans want employers to provide
healthcare plans that cover contraception and birth control,
including nearly six in 10 Catholics.
So far, the church's protests have focused mainly on their
fear that the new requirement abridges their religious freedom.
Archbishop of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl, reacting to
reports of the planned White House announcement, told MSNBC he
was still concerned about religious rights.
"Our concern is our basic freedom, and I'm not sure it makes
sense to say 'how if about we compromise away parts of your
freedom, how about if this part's acceptable to us and this part
isn't.' I would want to see exactly what we're being offered,"
he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Several prominent Catholic leaders have indicated in recent
days that they are in no mood to compromise and will not accept
anything short of the Obama administration withdrawing the
regulation, which was announced in January and is part of the
administration's 2010 healthcare overhaul.
On the other side of the table, women's rights advocates,
who have been pressing Obama to hold his ground, said they would
wait to see the details of any proposed compromise before
judging it.
But they made clear that they would not be inclined to
support any proposal that required women employed by Catholic
organizations to navigate additional bureaucracy or pay
additional fees to get access to contraceptive coverage.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Vicki Allen; Editing
by Vicki Allen, Ross Colvin and Jackie Frank)