CHICAGO Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday downgraded its general obligation rating for Cook County,
Illinois, to A1 from Aa3, citing growing pension liabilities.
The credit ratings agency also kept a negative outlook on
the lower rating due to "formidable" challenges facing the
county in getting pension reform through the Illinois
legislature.
Moody's said the county's pension contributions fell short
of actuarially required contributions. While Cook County
reported an unfunded pension liability of $5.6 billion at the
end of 2012, Moody's said more conservative assumptions would
raise that liability to $12.7 billion.
It also noted that the county, the largest in Illinois and
the second largest in the United States, shares about half of
its tax base with Chicago, "resulting in a significant
overlapping long-term liability burden."
The credit rating agency last month dropped Chicago's GO
rating three notches to A3 with a negative outlook due to the
city's own pension funding problems.
Both Chicago and Cook County need state legislative approval
to change their pension systems. Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers
have been unable to come up with a fix for the state's $100
billion unfunded pension liability.
"The General Assembly's legislative paralysis to date with
respect to enacting its own pension reforms may further delay
the county's attempt to present a reform package, despite having
a significantly developed plan," Moody's said in a statement.
It added that strong protections for public employee
retirement benefits in the Illinois Constitution "may result in
a legal challenge that could further delay the implementation of
reforms."
The downgrade affects $3.7 billion of the county's
outstanding debt. Owen Kilmer, a spokesman for Cook County Board
President Toni Preckwinkle, said the county will continue to be
negatively impacted until the state deals with local pension
funds.
"President Preckwinkle is urging the pension conference
committee to work swiftly to address the state's pension systems
so the General Assembly can turn its attention to local funds
like Cook County that are in need of comprehensive pension
reform," he said, referring to a legislative panel that has been
meeting since June on state pension reform.
Fitch Ratings on July 24 affirmed the county's AA-minus GO
rating with a negative outlook.