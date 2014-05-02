AUSTIN, Texas May 1 A 26-year-old worker at a fortune cookie factor died of multiple blunt trauma injuries after falling into a dough-mixing machine at a factory in Houston over the weekend, a medical examiners office said on Thursday.

The victim, Elmer Oscar Barrera, worked at the Houston branch of the Wonton Food company, and his death has been ruled an accident, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said.

Police had said the victim was found dead in the machine by a fellow worker on Sunday afternoon. Wonton Food is one of the biggest makers of fortune cookies in the United States. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills)