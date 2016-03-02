CHICAGO, March 2 Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures <0#C:> were narrowly higher on Wednesday, rebounding on
a light bargain-buying bounce from an earlier six-week low,
traders said.
* Most-active CBOT May corn settled 1/2 cent higher at
$3.56-1/4 per bushel, gaining for the first time in seven
sessions. Prices were hovering just above their life-of-contract
low of $3.54-1/4 reached on Jan. 7.
* Front-month March corn futures were underpinned by a
lack of deliveries so far against the contract during the cycle
that started on Monday.
* Corn prices were seen as technically oversold, but
potential gains likely were limited by record global grain
supplies and expectations U.S. farmers will boost seedings in
the planting season already underway in the southern part of the
country.
LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH VOL
CHNG CHNG
CORN MAR6 354.5 0.75 0.14 352.5 355.5 2499
CORN MAY6 356.25 0.5 0 355 357.5 136506
CORN JUL6 360.75 0.5 0.07 359.5 362 34034
CORN SEP6 366.25 0.75 0.07 367.25 365 14052
ETHANOL MAR6 1.357 -0.018 -1.32 1.35 1.357 46
ETHANOL APR6 1.378 -0.009 -0.65 1.37 1.382 265
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Marguerita Choy)