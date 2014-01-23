WASHINGTON Jan 23 Two leading U.S. grain groups have asked Syngenta AG, the world's largest crop chemicals company, to halt commercialization in the United States of two genetically modified (GM) strains of corn not currently approved in China.

The National Grain and Feed Association and North American Export Grain Association asked Syngenta to hold back on its Agrisure Viptera and Duracade corn varieties until China and other U.S. markets have granted regulatory approval.

The move came after multiple cargoes of U.S. corn were rejected by China in the past few months because the grain contains a GM trait not approved by Beijing.