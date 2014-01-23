WASHINGTON Jan 23 Two leading U.S. grain groups
have asked Syngenta AG, the world's largest crop
chemicals company, to halt commercialization in the United
States of two genetically modified (GM) strains of corn not
currently approved in China.
The National Grain and Feed Association and North American
Export Grain Association asked Syngenta to hold back on its
Agrisure Viptera and Duracade corn varieties until China and
other U.S. markets have granted regulatory approval.
The move came after multiple cargoes of U.S. corn were
rejected by China in the past few months because the grain
contains a GM trait not approved by Beijing.