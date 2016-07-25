(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Lenders in the CMBS market are
making a mad dash to write loans before new risk retention rules
take effect later this year that could slam the brakes on deal
flow, several loan brokers said.
Commercial mortgage bonds were walloped by volatility in the
first half of the year, as spreads marched wider and new
originations sputtered.
But a few smooth weeks of deal flow have put the bounce back
in lenders' steps - and just in time for loans to close before
the new risk retention rules take hold.
Los Angeles real estate brokerage George Smith Partners
wrote a blog Wednesday referring to the surge of quick-moving
deals "Blue Light Specials".
"We are in a moment right now," GSP broker David Pascale Jr
told IFR. "It's the last few months of the pre-risk retention
era."
A typical CMBS loan takes a month to sell and another 45-60
days to close, he said.
In theory that gives banks just enough time to package their
property loans for sale in CMBS deals before the
"skin-in-the-game" rules kick in December 24.
The US$600bn CMBS industry is still searching for answers on
how best to comply with the tighter rules, which will require
them to keep 5% of each trade or find investors to hold it
instead.
"They're busy but certainly getting more conservative and
worried about regulations," said Dan Lisser, a senior director
at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, a real estate
brokerage firm, of CMBS lenders.
"No matter how good things are now, it is impossible to tell
what happens to spreads 40 days from now."
SECTOR RALLIES
The hunt for yield in US assets has in recent weeks
dramatically compressed the amount of spread offered to
investors in new benchmark 10-year CMBS carrying top Triple A
ratings.
The most recent deal in the sector, from Wells Fargo earlier
in July, priced its benchmark class of bonds at Swaps plus 115bp
in mid-July, whereas a Deutsche Bank deal in May paid 173bp,
according to Wells Fargo data.
"Following the past week's move, credit spreads are largely
tighter than pre-Brexit levels as investors have bid up credit
in their search for yield," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote
Wednesday.
Brokers and analysts said they expect the shock from
Britain's vote in June to exit the European Union to boost
trophy US real estate properties, as investors seek assets in
which to stash their wealth.
For investors looking to buy properties with CMBS financing
at going rates of roughly 4.25% on 10-year mortgages, borrowers
could be hard-pressed to find cheaper debt.
"When you are in the low 4s, that's the best pricing I've
seen in CMBS in 20 years," Pascale at GSP said.
Even so, the abundance of cheap debt helped propel the last
wave of commercial properties defaults when credit dried up.
Moody's Investors Service said Friday that CMBS leverage had
held at an all-time high of 118.6% over the past two quarters
versus the prior peak in 2007 at 117.5%.
