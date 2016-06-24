NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - Four top law firms are working on
a white paper that some hope would help bring more clarity to
risk-retention regulations in the CMBS market which come into
effect at the end of the year.
Law firms Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, Dechert, Sidley
Austin and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, which are involved
with a bulk of transactions in the primary structured finance
market, are working on the paper, two attorneys involved in the
project told IFR.
The attorneys declined to give details of the paper's
content or when it will be finalized, but it is expected to be
in a question and answer format.
The hope is that players in the US$600bn commercial mortgage
bond industry could use the paper as a discussion point to make
regulators address specific points within 166-pages of risk
retention rules that the industry is grappling with.
"The sooner we can get clarity around this the better," said
Jack Mullen, founder of real estate advisory firm Summer Street
Advisors.
"Otherwise, we will be left by the wayside as a US$50bn or
US$60bn a year market, and balance sheet lenders and community
banks will step in to fill the void."
The final draft of the white paper could, for example,
include clarity around what types of leverage - if at all -
might be acceptable to use by a party designated as retaining
the 5% risk retention stake.
"I've never heard of a regulatory hurdle that has gone this
far along without a solution," one lawyer said at a recent
industry conference in New York.
"People are exploring different structures (to meet the
requirements and gauge) what is the closest we can come without
getting ourselves in trouble."
CLOCK TICKING
In the wake of the financial crisis, tougher rules were
drafted that require originating banks to hold at least 5% of
any new CMBS on their own balance sheets - or find investors who
will hold it instead.
They were designed to force banks to keep "skin in the game"
when selling new mortgage bonds - and avoid the fast-and-loose
attitude that helped spur the crisis.
But finding a way to structure new deals without falling
foul of the rules is proving a big challenge - and time is
running out as the December 24 deadline creeps closer.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, for
example, are prepping a CMBS that is expected to be roughly
US$1bn in size, and is being hailed by some as a litmus test for
the market.
The banks plan to keep a "vertical" strip of the deal - that
is, a sliver of each class of the bond, from Triple A all the
way down to the unrated bottom - according to people with
knowledge of the trade.
The banks, they said, plan to argue that the strip is akin
to mini slices of loans.
If regulators agree, the capital charge incurred on the
banks could be relatively low but no one is absolutely sure the
structure will get the regulatory green light.
Among the other unknowns are the penalties that would be
incurred if the rules are violated, and how the changes would
impact the cost of financing.
Most believe it will be more expensive to lend on malls,
hotels, office towers and other properties - regardless of what
shape deals take.
Pacific Investment Management Co warned this week that US
commercial real estate prices could fall 5% in the next 12
months - and said one of the reasons was tighter regulation.
"In essence, bank originators will have to go from being a
'moving business' model to a costlier 'storage business' model,
which in turn means lower volumes and higher rates for CRE
borrowers," the investment giant said.
The CRE Finance Council, a real estate trade group, told IFR
it is supportive of the working group, but that it will not
sanction any of the outcomes.
"Any product will reflect the point of view of working group
members," said CREFC spokesperson Cary Brazeman in a statement.
"At the end of the day, participants in the CMBS market will
have to determine for themselves reasonable approaches that
constitute compliance with the rule."
