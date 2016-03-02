(Refiles to add news code)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - High-yield bond investors flocked to an industry conference in Miami this week, gripped by apprehension over the battered asset class and a thirst for bargains.

Still reeling from heavy losses last year, especially in commodity-related sectors, investors jammed panel sessions and one-to-one meetings organized by JP Morgan for its annual high yield and leveraged finance conference.

The event, one of the most sought-after in the industry, brings together portfolio managers, analysts and traders from both sides of the Atlantic to share their views and hear directly from company executives.

While the conference itself is closed to the press, several participants agreed to share their thoughts on this year's edition with IFR for this article.

STILL CAUTIOUS

A record 1,200 between portfolio managers, analyst and traders gathered in Miami Beach for the three-day event, now in its 21st iteration.

But for the first time since the financial crisis, investors went into the event reeling from a year of negative returns for the asset class.

High-yield bonds lost on average 4.64% in 2015 in the wake of a sharp sell-off in commodity prices, while their average spread over Treasuries approached 900bp earlier this year - a level seen by many as consistent with a recessionary environment.

"In years past you would sit in a presentation and say: great, this company is not going bankrupt, but fairly boring at 5 percent," said Darren Hughes, co-head of high-yield investments at Invesco.

"Definitely part of this year's function is that so much of our market is trading at distressed or recessionary levels."

Nearly a third of US high-yield bonds are currently trading in distressed territory - or at a spread greater than 1,000bp over Treasuries - according to an analysis carried out for IFR by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

A small rally over the past three weeks has helped improve sentiment at the margin, bringing year-to-date returns to negative 0.3% from losses of over 5% recorded earlier in the year.

"The tone of the conference was relatively constructive but still a bit somber because clearly the market had gone through period of stress last year," said Ken Monaghan, a high-yield portfolio manager at Amundi Smith Breeden.

Even as valuations have reached attractive levels in the wake of the sell-off - and the asset class has received net inflows of US$2.8bn over the past two weeks - investors appear still hesitant to dip their toes back into the market.

"The general sentiment is that there is reasonable value, but guys are saying the market could be a lot cheaper later," another US-based portfolio manager told IFR.

Rating agencies expect default rates on high-yield issuers to reach around 4% this year.

BARBELL APPROACH

Companies in commodity-related sectors or with highly leveraged capital structures attracted more participants than conference rooms at the Lowes Miami Beach could even accommodate.

"Energy and metals and mining related sessions were all standing room only," said one London-based investor, who argued a presentation from Australian miner Fortesque would have required a room twice its size to sit everybody.

"(It was a) very positive presentation focused on how they had reduced marginal cost to mine and ship to China below even (Brazilian rival) Vale's now," he said.

In the embattled energy sector, however, the number of companies presenting declined substantially compared to previous years, as several credits began working on debt restructurings or are believed to be considering such moves.

Antero, Range and Concho were among the names catching most of the attention in the energy space, according to the US-based portfolio manager.

A panel hosted by iHeartMedia, which has Triple-C rated bonds in its capital structure trading in the 20s, attracted hundreds of participants eager to hear about its strategy to deleverage its balance sheet.

Yet it appeared to struggle to win over investors, many of whom are still convinced that the company will eventually have to restructure.

Better quality credits such Berry Plastics, whose bonds trade at yields of below 5% - nearly half the average yield on junk bonds - also piqued the interest of the buyside.

"It is a barbell approach if you will," said Invesco's Hughes. "People are trying to find opportunities but want to hedge that out a little by owning more stable assets."

In the new issue market, investors have so far shown a clear preference for credits at the higher end of the junk spectrum, allowing real estate company Lennar Corporation and hospitals operator HCA Holdings to upsize recent bond sales.

Riskier deals such as a bond sale backing the leveraged buyout of software company Solera by Vista Equity Partners, meanwhile, have had a much tougher time getting investors on board.

US high-yield new issuance volumes are down nearly 70% this year compared to the same period of 2015, according to IFR data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Jack Doran)