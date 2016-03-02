NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - Long dated bonds are the hottest
products in the investment grade corporate bond market right now
- a reversal since the start of the year when many nervous
investors were balking at anything but short-dated bonds.
While some big names borrowers tapped long-term money
earlier in the year, 10 and 30-year tranches have become more
commonplace of late as risk aversion fades and investors hunt
for yield.
"People have just given up the ghost of buying the safest of
the safe, and (long-dated corporates) is just where there's some
value, and people can pick up some yield," said Craig Elder,
senior fixed-income analyst at asset management firm Baird.
Of the US$244.624bn of high-grade supply seen year to March
1, US$38.55bn has been raised through paper with maturities of
30 years or more, according to IFR data.
Tranches with maturities of 10 to 12 years represent
US$78.75bn in supply over that period, while tenors of less than
10-years garnered US$127.33bn.
The US$7.5bn Johnson & Johnson deal last Thursday shined
the spotlight on this newly sought-after area of the curve when
its 10, 20 and 30-year tranches enjoyed the largest demand.
This week the bid for duration remained strong as oil major
Exxon Mobil, utilities Public Service Electric & Gas and Indiana
Michigan Power, as well as insurance company Manulife all raised
30-year money.
An increasing number of borrowers also opted for 10-year
paper this week, including Hyatt Hotels, HSBC Holdings and
O'Reilly Automotive.
Perhaps more notable than the rising volume of long-term
bonds was the demand for them.
Books on Johnson & Johnson's long-dated securities swelled
to anywhere between US$6.4bn and US$7.4bn, while shorter
tranches saw interest peak at around US$3bn.
It was a similar story for Exxon Mobil, which boasted $11bn
and US$9.1bn books sizes on its 30 and 10-year tranches which
both had sizes of US$2.5bn. The sub 10-year tranches meanwhile
enjoyed demand of between US$1bn to US$6.3bn.
DESPERATE FOR YIELD
This renewed bid for longer-dated paper has largely been
driven by one thing: yield.
"Demand at the 10-year (and out) is natural from people
desperate for yield," said George Schultze, CEO at Schultze
Asset Management.
Investors' hunger for yield has grown alongside a rally in
Treasuries this year.
Concerns about global growth have pressured yields in the US
lower while also forcing rates in Japan and Europe into negative
territory.
And while US Treasury yields were rising on Wednesday after
better-than-expected economic data drove markets to change their
views on the pace of US rate hikes this year, rates still remain
low worldwide.
The 10-year Treasury's yield was at 1.86% on Wednesday. That
is up from the recent low of 1.68% seen on February 25, but
still considerably lower than the 2.25% of January 4, or the
2.49% seen on June 22.
Against that backdrop, corporate bonds, especially
longer-dated issues, look attractive.
"Inflation is moving higher than people expected so Treasury
yields are too low, and spreads have now widened out in
corporate bonds so you're getting more yield," Elder said.
The spread for the average high-grade corporate bond has
widened by 38bp to 205bp over Treasuries as of February 29,
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data.
Concessions on primary deals are also enticing enough for
investors who have difficulty sourcing bonds in size in the
secondary markets.
"What's driving a lot of the demand is pretty healthy
concessions relative to secondary trading," said Mark
Heppenstall, CIO of Penn Mutual Asset Management. "Liquidity
challenges are making trading a ton of secondary paper more
difficult."
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack
Doran)