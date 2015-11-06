NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - Bolstered by an equity injection,
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is gearing up to rate more
corporate and municipal bonds in the US and internationally, as
it seeks to replicate the success it has already had in the
structured finance market.
Private equity investor Wharf Street has in recent days
bought a majority stake in KBRA for an undisclosed sum. KBRA now
hopes to double in size in the next three years and expand its
areas of coverage beyond structured finance deals, and
commercial and residential mortgage bond deals.
"We have been drawn to markets that are under-researched and
in many cases under-rated," chief executive Jules Kroll told
IFR, adding that KBRA would seek to challenge conventional views
expressed by established rivals such as Moody's, Standard &
Poor's and Fitch Ratings.
Kroll cited airports as one area where it could shake
conventional wisdom. Major agencies have stuck to Single A
ratings for the sector despite evidence that some were much more
creditworthy, Kroll said.
He said the sector included extraordinary businesses with a
30-year track record without defaults, adding that before the
firm issued its first rating, its analysts found that rivals had
not issued any new research or thinking about airports in nearly
20 years.
The firm has also beefed up research on community banks,
long neglected by larger firms and well primed for
consolidation.
"The last five years we've really built a name for ourselves
in the structured finance market and are beginning to build a
name for ourselves in municipals and financial institutions,"
said KBRA president Jim Nadler. "There is a real need for
research in the band from A down to BB within the corporate
finance sector, where we are not currently as active."
The agency's experience in initiating coverage on airports,
aerospace, financials and municipals illustrates how the firm
will approach growth.
Known for providing thick reports and frequent updates,
Kroll said the goal is to offer considerably deeper insight than
competitors in areas where there is such a need.
Staying on
Wharf Street has held a stake in KBRA since 2013 and has
been on the firm's board of directors as an observer since then.
The private equity firm now holds a roughly 80% stake in the
firm. The 74-year old Kroll, who sold shares alongside other
KBRA managers, says he has committed to stay on with the firm
for at least another five years.
Since KBRA's launch five years ago, the firm has published
more than 600 ratings linked to over US$400bn of issuance.
"We issued our first rating in the summer of 2011 - we had
approximately 20 employees," said Kroll. "Today we are at 170
and I would expect that we will double the number of employees
we have in the course of the next three years."
"But it will be a function of whether or not the market
embraces us in some of the new areas. Everywhere we go, we need
to prove ourselves and so far investors have been our best
allies."
When KBRA launched, its rivals were suffering from
self-inflicted wounds, having rated mortgage-backed securities
too highly relative to their risk in the run-up to the 2008
financial meltdown.
Rival DBRS settled charges with Securities and Exchange
Commission just last week that it had failed to monitor the
accuracy of its mortgage securities ratings. S&P settled fraud
claims with the US Justice Department earlier this year.
KBRA was able to build a reputation in the mortgage space
partly because rivals were so damaged. Expanding into other
areas will not be as easy, the firm admits, but it expects that
its following among investors will make the expansion
successful.
As the firm branches out into Europe it will begin in the
mortgage space, where its reputation is the strongest, Kroll
said. There as in the US, KBRA is expecting that once it builds
a following with investors it will branch out.
