NEW YORK, Jan 8 (IFR) - Investors piled into Triple B rated
bonds in the first week of 2016, seeing value in a rating band
whose spreads widened more than any other in the
investment-grade spectrum last year.
Although BBB issuers sit on the cusp of junk territory, they
are actually seen as less likely to be downgraded than
higher-rated Single As - and thus in many ways a safer bet.
Because companies want to stay out of high-yield, where
funding costs are significantly higher, BBB issuers are seen as
highly motivated to maintain their credit standing.
While that may seem counter-intuitive - lower-rated credits
are lower rated for a reason, and plenty in the market are still
happy to say so - BBB debt clearly has some current appeal.
"For clients who are buying Single As, we are persuading
them to buy Triple Bs," one asset manager told IFR.
"They are likely in aggregate to be more disciplined,
because they don't want to go to high yield."
In contrast, many higher-rated credits have in the past few
years happily sacrificed rating notches in order to leverage up
for acquisitions or shareholder-friendly actions.
While that made sense for companies looking at cheap funding
costs, the downgrades affected their debt - and led to losses
for the investors who own it.
"If Single As go to Triple Bs there's no real impact on
them, they just have to offer a few more basis points," said the
asset manager.
And that is leading many in the market to favor the BBB
space.
"(We're recommending) to wait for the BBB big issuers to
come and to take advantage of that as opposed to trying to move
into Single As and run the risk of that company deciding to
leverage up and merge," said Robert Persons, a portfolio manager
at MFS Investment Management.
VALUE FOR MONEY
According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master Index,
BBB bonds widened an average of 43bp in 2015 - more than other
bands of high-grade bonds.
That performance has made the sector appealing to investors,
who scooped up bonds from a number of BBB issuers this week:
Barclays, Citigroup, Boston Properties, Kroger, Black Hills,
Santander UK, American Tower and Ford Motor Credit.
All tightened spreads on the back of huge orders for their
bonds, a sharp contrast to the struggling high-yield market,
which has publicly priced just one deal in about a month.
Barclays said in a report Friday that the spread ratio of
industrial BBB to Single A bonds was roughly 1.95 times - a
level at which it said Triple B credit has historically strongly
outperformed.
"Long-dated BBB bonds are trading at the widest levels of
the past 12 years (excluding the crisis period), especially
relative to Single As," the report said.
"They should outperform in a tightening environment."
RISKS REMAIN
But not everyone is convinced, and skeptics point out that
risks remain for credits that are just one rating action away
from becoming a fallen angel.
"To buy Triple Bs under the pretext that they're cheap and
have already priced in the risk, I think is simplistic at the
least and dangerous at the worst," said Mark Howard, credit
strategist at BNP Paribas.
Howard said that the lower end of the credit spectrum tended
to underperform in times of economic instability or a slowdown.
And this week's stock plunge showed that there is still
plenty of volatility to go around.
Jeffrey Rosenkranz, head of taxable fixed income at Cedar
Ridge Partners, cited restaurant giant Yum Brands as proof that
Triple Bs were not immune to downgrades.
Yum, which owns KFC and Taco Bell, was downgraded to junk
after it announced the spin-off of its China business - and
Rosenkranz cautioned that credit stories still matter.
"I think you're deluding yourself to think (if) you're
buying Triple B, you're less susceptible to the risk," he told
IFR.
"(Risk) is company-specific and management team-specific."
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan
and Marc Carnegie)