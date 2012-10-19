* In latest 24 hours, most missed on revenue and/or profit
* Most companies so far have missed on revenue estimates
By Ben Berkowitz
NEW YORK, Oct 19 Corporate America has been
talking a good game this earnings season, but a closer look
shows the results are not nearly as strong as CEO optimism might
lead investors to believe.
In fact, a number of companies are coming up short on either
earnings or revenue as measured against Wall Street estimates,
even as their leaders try to paint a picture of steady returns
and solid prospects for 2013. Some investors say earnings
expectations have been managed so low they are easy to beat,
even if sales come up short.
The 24 hours through Friday morning - the busiest period yet
in this earnings season - serve as a good example of the
phenomenon.
Between Thursday morning and Friday morning, nearly 40
companies in the S&P 500 reported quarterly results.
Some, like insurer Travelers Cos Inc and the
railroad operator Union Pacific Corp, reported record
figures, born mostly of pricing strength in their businesses.
But more companies had quarters like those reported by
Internet search heavyweight Google Inc or fast-food
chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, whose core markets
appear to be slowing quickly, much to the consternation of
shareholders.
Even though a majority of S&P companies have beat
expectations overall this season, 79 percent of the S&P
companies that reported results in the last day missed earnings
and/or revenue estimates.
It is a further confirmation that USA Inc is facing a
challenging environment that does not look likely to turn better
anytime soon.
As for the CEO comments, Reuters analyzed the news releases
issued by those companies, specifically isolating the lead quote
from the chief executive in each one.
Some were brief, just a sentence or two. Many were lengthy
paragraphs. All totaled, they expended 2,669 words explaining
how their corporations did in the last three months.
Phrases in the releases point to a general sense of
well-being that might be at odds with the actual results.
Excluding generic words, the most common phrases were "we
made good progress," "we are well positioned," "we are pleased
with" and "we are pleased to."
In fact, there was not a single four-word phrase anywhere in
any of the reports that indicated a negative sentiment.
Experienced investors are not necessarily surprised by the
behavior, the numbers notwithstanding.
"I think this is business as usual," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago. "You tamp
down your expectations, you beat them, then you thump your
chest."
INCONSISTENCY REIGNS
Investors are growing increasingly frustrated by the drum
beat of weak figures, seemingly without explanation. General
Electric Co was the latest example on Friday morning.
"There it is again, this whole revenue story. They hit on
the earnings number, but revenues keep missing. That is the
story that we are hearing across the line," said Ken Polcari,
managing director of ICAP Equities in New York.
It "further solidifies the same story that people are
concerned. And although these companies are beating these
numbers, the numbers are much lower so the beat is not that
difficult. But clearly they are all missing on the revenue line,
which is a concern."
The beat rate for revenue forecasts so far this season is
41.4 percent, trailing both the 55 percent average over the past
four quarters and the long-term average of 62 percent, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
But if they are actually doing that badly, they certainly
are not talking about it.
Breaking it down excluding generic words, the most common
word was "growth." It appeared some 30 times.
GE talked about continuing to "execute on our growth
strategy." Huntington Bancshares Inc was pleased that
results "reflect steady growth in a number of key strategic
areas." Tool maker Snap-on Inc reported "continued
progress along our defined runways for coherent growth."
To be sure, not everyone was so rosy. Some companies
acknowledged a lack of forward momentum or challenges in
expanding in the current environment.
Among them, Boston Scientific Corp is "focused on
executing our strategy to drive this organization back to
revenue growth," while Capital One Financial Corp said
it could sustain strong returns, "even in an environment with
low industry growth."
After "growth," the next-most common non-generic word was
"strong," which appeared 19 times. In contrast, some derivation
of the word "weak" was used only six times.
Lower down the list, "progress" showed up six times - and
despite the shaky economy, "uncertainty" turned up only once.
That said, some corporate chiefs tried to embrace their
circumstances and at least reassure investors that, current
challenges notwithstanding, there is reason to think things will
get better - someday, anyway.
"While our sales momentum and current financial results
reflect today's challenging conditions, we continue to see
significant long-term opportunities for brand McDonald's and
remain confident in the underlying strength of our business
model," McDonald's Corp CEO Don Thompson said.