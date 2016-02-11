(Repeats to reach additional subscribers)
By Hillary Flynn and Laura Benitez
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 (IFR) - US companies are lining up
euro deals that could give the moribund European corporate bond
market a much needed boost after a dire start to the year.
US issuers have already borrowed 2.3bn this year, around a
quarter of the total euro corporate supply, and a new wave of
issuers are readying deals to take advantage of lower yields and
more stable spreads after the US primary market stayed shut for
the fifth straight day on Thursday.
Goldman Sachs tapped euros for the second time in less than
a week on Wednesday, following a number of corporate issuers
over the past fortnight that have sold euro deals - including
oil outfit Schlumberger and industrial gases company Praxair.
Bankers are now preparing potential bonds from technology
and manufacturing company Honeywell, biotech group Amgen and
aircraft manufacturer United Technologies, tipped to be a bumper
multi-tranched bond, according to leads on the deal.
A record number of US corporates issued in the euro market
last year, accounting for 57bn of the 253bn issued in the
European investment-grade market, according to IFR data.
LOWER ALL-IN
The main reason for the interest is lower yields in the euro
market, which are especially appealing for US borrowers keeping
funds in the single currency.
That attraction could grow if the Federal Reserve embarks on
more rate hikes, while at the same time the European Central
Bank contemplates more easing.
Marc Fratepietro, co-head of Americas investment-grade debt
capital markets at Deutsche Bank, put the differential between
the two currencies for some companies at up to 150bp.
Schlumberger, for example, raised 600m from a three-year
deal last week at a yield of 0.674% - a fraction of the 2.35% it
paid on a US$1.3bn three-year sold back in December.
Even higher-than-average premiums sparked by the recent
volatility are not expected to deter US companies - which are
more pragmatic than their European counterparts - from targeting
euros.
"US issuers are not as price sensitive versus secondaries as
Europeans. Some print euros only once a year so they won't split
hairs," one European DCM official said.
Others point out that European spreads have held up
relatively well in the recent sell-off.
"In the midst of the recent market volatility dollar spreads
underperformed their euro counterparts for the same issuers,"
Bank of America Merrill Lynch credit analyst Yuriy Shchuchinov
said in a note published Wednesday.
He estimated that dollar spreads of European issuers have
widened 20bp relative to euros since mid-January (adjusted for
the cross-currency basis) and put the differential at 44bp, the
widest since January 2015.
US issuers' dollar spreads also underperformed euros, but to
a smaller extent, he added.
BEWARE THE BASIS
However, for those companies thinking about swapping back to
US dollars, the economics are not as attractive.
"For a company to issue in euros and then swap it back to
dollars it would cost them a lot, around 40bp on the five-year,"
another banker told IFR.
Two years ago that would only have cost 8bp, and last year
around 25bp.
But bankers said the majority of US issuers looking to tap
euros actually want the euro exposure.
"Issuing in euros creates a hedge for their European
businesses, because now they're match funding their European
activities with their euro debt," the banker said.
"In a world where the euro is expected to depreciate the
value of the currency hedge is pretty meaningful to them."
(Reporting by Hillary Flynn and Laura Benitez; Editing by
Natalie Harrison, Helene Durand and Julian Baker)