NEW YORK Oct 5 A couple of measures suggest
there is ample liquidity in the U.S. corporate bond market amid
worries it has become harder to buy and sell such debt as a
result of tougher regulations, a New York Federal Reserve blog
released on Monday showed.
Citing narrow bid-ask spreads and a low price impact from
trades worth $100 million, a group of New York Fed economists
said their finding was "remarkable" as the role of Wall Street
dealers to make markets for corporate bonds has diminished while
other players including hedge funds and high-frequency trading
firms have increased their presence in this sector.
"In conclusion, the price-based liquidity measures - bid-ask
spreads and price impact - are very low by historical standards,
indicating ample liquidity in corporate bond markets," New York
Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar and
Erik Vogt wrote in their article.
