NEW YORK Oct 5 There is ample liquidity to buy
and sell U.S. corporate bonds, a group of New York Federal
Reserve economists found, dismissing worries that tougher
regulations could threaten some investors' ability to sell their
holdings amid market turmoil.
Citing narrow bid-ask spreads and a low price impact from
trades worth $100 million, the economists said their finding was
"remarkable" given the diminished role that Wall Street dealers
have taken in making markets for corporate bonds. That decline
has coincided with an increased presence of players including
hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms.
"In conclusion, the price-based liquidity measures - bid-ask
spreads and price impact - are very low by historical standards,
indicating ample liquidity in corporate bond markets," New York
Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar and
Erik Vogt wrote in their article.
Tighter capital rules enacted in response to the global
credit crisis have lowered profits for securities dealers to
hold bonds on their balance sheets in hopes of selling them
later.
Dealers' inventory of corporate bonds has plunged since the
financial crisis to roughly a quarter from its peak of about
$400 billion.
Meanwhile, companies have been issuing U.S. corporate bonds
at a record pace during the present and unprecedented era of
rock bottom interest rates around the world.
U.S. corporate bond issuance has reached hit $1.2 trillion
so far in 2015, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters,
following a record $1.4 trillion in 2014.
Trading volume in corporate bonds has risen but has not kept
pace with supply, which is a sign some analysts have often
pointed of reduced liquidity, the New York Fed economists said.
They said in their blog that the difference between the
price on a corporate bond at which dealers are willing to buy
and the price at which they are willing to sell on average "is
even lower than pre-crisis level."
However, critics have said the narrow bid-ask spreads are
seen mainly among the debt of low-risk, top-tier companies.
Those on high-risk issues are much wider, they say.
As for price impact or a given trade on market price, the
effect per transaction has too returned to least pre-crisis
levels, according to the New York Fed economists.
Monday's article was first in a six-part series on market
liquidity from the New York Fed.
