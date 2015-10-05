(Adds background)

NEW YORK Oct 5 There is ample liquidity to buy and sell U.S. corporate bonds, a group of New York Federal Reserve economists found, dismissing worries that tougher regulations could threaten some investors' ability to sell their holdings amid market turmoil.

Citing narrow bid-ask spreads and a low price impact from trades worth $100 million, the economists said their finding was "remarkable" given the diminished role that Wall Street dealers have taken in making markets for corporate bonds. That decline has coincided with an increased presence of players including hedge funds and high-frequency trading firms.

"In conclusion, the price-based liquidity measures - bid-ask spreads and price impact - are very low by historical standards, indicating ample liquidity in corporate bond markets," New York Fed economists Tobias Adrian, Michael Fleming, Or Shachar and Erik Vogt wrote in their article.

Tighter capital rules enacted in response to the global credit crisis have lowered profits for securities dealers to hold bonds on their balance sheets in hopes of selling them later.

Dealers' inventory of corporate bonds has plunged since the financial crisis to roughly a quarter from its peak of about $400 billion.

Meanwhile, companies have been issuing U.S. corporate bonds at a record pace during the present and unprecedented era of rock bottom interest rates around the world.

U.S. corporate bond issuance has reached hit $1.2 trillion so far in 2015, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, following a record $1.4 trillion in 2014.

Trading volume in corporate bonds has risen but has not kept pace with supply, which is a sign some analysts have often pointed of reduced liquidity, the New York Fed economists said.

They said in their blog that the difference between the price on a corporate bond at which dealers are willing to buy and the price at which they are willing to sell on average "is even lower than pre-crisis level."

However, critics have said the narrow bid-ask spreads are seen mainly among the debt of low-risk, top-tier companies. Those on high-risk issues are much wider, they say.

As for price impact or a given trade on market price, the effect per transaction has too returned to least pre-crisis levels, according to the New York Fed economists.

Monday's article was first in a six-part series on market liquidity from the New York Fed.