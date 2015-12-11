NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - US corporates leveraging up to finance M&A and share buybacks face a much pickier investor base next year that is likely to demand higher yields on riskier debt - and may even balk at buying some companies' offerings.

The US investment-grade market saw its fifth consecutive year of record issuance in 2015 at US$1.269trn (up to December 11), about a quarter of which was driven by M&A financing. Among that tally was 15 deals of US$10bn or more - an unprecedented number of bonds of that size, which the market nonetheless managed to absorb with little difficulty.

But bankers are pondering whether that success can be replicated next year - and there are some naysayers out there.

"We've seen more US$10bn-plus deals this year than we have in the past five years," said one head of syndicate based in New York.

"It has been an abnormal year," he added. "It feels like we are through the peak."

With some US$200bn of acquisition-related bonds already waiting in the wings for 2016, the pipeline is already bulging, and more potential mega deals emerge on an almost weekly basis.

The new round of debt financing, though, will be hitting the market just as rates start to rise and as defaults are expected to pick up significantly - making investors cautious about buying debt in riskier companies.

"This year has been classic late credit cycle," Ashish Shah, head of global credit at investment manager AllianceBernstein, told IFR.

"There will be a higher bar set for corporate debt next year. Some (borrowers) will really have to pay up, especially if they are in the wrong sector like energy - and some will not have access at all."

CHINKS IN THE ARMOUR

Tell-tale cracks are starting to appear - not least in terms of fund flows, which have been negative of late.

Triple B issuers, which months ago were able to sell billions of dollars of debt at record low prices, are now having to accept higher interest payment demands and more onerous covenants: both Solvay and Whole Foods Markets, for instance, included step-ups on recent deals.

And those issuers that have refused to relent, have been turned down.

Just a couple of weeks back, Vodafone pulled a 30-year bond after misreading the market and refusing to give the buyside what it wanted: a change of control covenant that would protect them in a scenario where the company is bought.

Though the market has been very efficient this year, with intraday execution of huge jumbo deals after just two days of marketing - that may change if volatility reigns.

"They are doable," said Michael Davidson, head of debt capital markets and client solutions at UBS, referring to big deals. "But it's a matter of timing and price. I do see a scenario, however, where deals are not doable for a few weeks."

Just this week, highly rated issuer Visa had to pause before pulling the trigger on a US$16bn bond deal to finance its acquisition of its former European subsidiary.

And concessions paid by some issuers have become elevated - especially in sectors that are deemed more troublesome like oil.

Marathon Petroleum this week had to widen pricing on a 30-year, while Schlumberger barely moved the needle on pricing through the bookbuild of its US$6bn acquisition finance trade.

Three deals, including a bond of roughly US$40bn-$45bn for Inbev, a US$22bn issue for Teva and a US$20bn or so bond for Aetna, makes up roughly 50% of the M&A bond pipeline - but the size may not be the biggest hurdle to overcome.

DIFFERENTIATION

Sector differentiation is likely to become even more prevalent in 2016 if earnings become more disparate.

"A US$40bn-$45bn deal for InBev, may well be easier than a US$20bn-$25bn deal for Aetna," said one banker, just because of the sectors they represent.

And then there's scope for disappointment if forecasts for cost-cutting and synergies from the M&A don't live up to expectations.

"What worries us at this point is that the trend of adding debt to balance sheets may be augmented by declining Ebitdas," said Citigroup strategist Stephen Antczak. "Against a backdrop of elevated volatility, the market may have some difficulty absorbing new issuance."

One investor said a slow global growth environment may also mean companies will struggle to improve their top lines.

"They're leveraging up or engaging in consolidated M&A to boost earnings, but are doing so at the expense of bondholders," said the investor.

"So there is less trust."

A version of this story will appear in the December 12 version of IFR magazine - a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Additional reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Matthew Davies)