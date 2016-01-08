NEW YORK, Jan 8 (IFR) - The US corporate bond market started 2016 on shaky ground as a rout in global stocks, concerns about growth and geopolitical worries kept many would-be borrowers on the sidelines.

Yet 10 high-grade borrowers managed to raise a combined US$20.775bn and those issues that were priced held up relatively well in secondary trading, prompting some to laud the resilience of the asset class.

New issues - including those from marquee names such as Walt Disney, Ford Motor Credit, and Harley-Davidson - tightened spread levels through bookbuilding and got huge order books.

Disney's three and five-year bonds, which were priced at Treasuries plus 40bp and Treasuries plus 60bp respectively on Tuesday, were 2bp-3bp tighter in the aftermarket, while its longer-dated 10-year and the tap of its 30-year were hovering around the levels at which they were priced.

A smaller US$325m issue for utility Entergy Arkansas was about 4bp tighter at Treasuries plus 126bp.

The stock market, by comparison, was a bloodbath, with the S&P index tumbling more than 4.5% in the first few days of new year trading.

"We're more or less flattish. Given the circumstances, it's not as bad as I would have imagined it could be," said Oleg Melentyev, a credit strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Investment-grade corporate bond spreads had widened just 1bp until Wednesday to Treasuries plus 174bp, well below the highs of Treasuries plus 180bp seen in October, Bank of America Merrill Lynch data show.

"Spreads in investment-grade will probably widen, but it will be relatively limited in comparison to high yield," said Melentyev. Average high-yield spreads widened 16bp to Treasuries plus 711bp in the first three days of this week.

NO-GO DAYS

Despite the show of resilience, there are growing concerns that more such volatile market periods would limit high-grade issuance volumes in 2016 and end the spell of consecutive years of record issuance, driven by M&A and share buybacks.

"No issuer wants to come when stocks are down 300 points," said one syndicate banker.

High-grade issuers may still have access to the primary market but would have to look at paying up, face up to picky investors and focus issuance in shorter tenors.

Most of this week's borrowers were forced to stick to defensive short-dated maturities such as three and five years because of the broader market volatility. They also offered generous new-issue concessions to help bookbuilding and secondary market performance.

National Australia Bank, for example, paid concessions of 5bp-11bp, but then saw its bonds rally in aftermarkets.

Broader markets are expected to be volatile in 2016 with more rate hikes on the agenda, oil prices plunging to new 12-year lows and massive uncertainty about the health of the Chinese and global economies.

"It's really about what's going on in China and Fed raising rates and how fast," said Brian Kloss, head of high-yield at Brandywine Global. "Those are really going to be the driving dynamics of performance of where spreads are going over the next six to 12 months."

For now, syndicate desks are estimating that January volumes will be around US$100bn - which, if it happens, will be higher than January 2015, which saw US$93.3bn of volumes. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Matthew Davies)